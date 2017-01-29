Girls Night Out 2016 raises £250,000 for St Nicholas Hospice Care Bury St Edmunds

The St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out 2016 raised �250,000 for the hospice, it has been revealed Archant

The final amount raised by the now-iconic Girls Night Out in Bury St Edmunds has been revealed – and it is a record breaker for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

More than 2,000 people took part last September and the hospice has now revealed they raised £250,000 for its services – the highest amount so far.

“To see what I can only describe as a sea of pink flashing bunny ears filling Angel Hill is truly a sight I will never forget,” said events and challenges fundraising officer Jenny Smith. “When we first started Girls Night Out eight years ago some 350 women took part, this year more women than ever before – 2,104 – donned their pyjamas for our hospice and between them they raised a staggering amount.”

She thanked “each and every one of them” for their support.

Walkers braved the rain wearing flashing bunny ears while completing either 11.2 or six miles around a moonlit Bury.

The 2017 date for the walk is Saturday, September 9.