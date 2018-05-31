Glider pilot makes emergency landing in Cockfield in Suffolk - after aiming to land in Peterborough
PUBLISHED: 08:05 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 08:05 21 August 2018
Archant
A glider pilot had a lucky escape yesterday after having to make an emergency landing in Cockfield near Lavenham.
Suffolk police tweeted a photo of the pilot and his glider yesterday afternoon after he was forced to land in a field after veering off course from his desired destination of Peterborough - more than 60 miles away.
They reported he had successfully made the landing and is said to be safe and well.
The tweet reads: “A glider pilot made an emergency landing in Cockfield miles from his desired destination in Peterborough. “It landed the perfect photo opportunity for officers with the pilot being safe and well.”