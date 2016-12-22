Partly Cloudy

Go Outdoors and The Range set to move to Anglia Retail Park near Ipswich’s Asda superstore

06:00 22 December 2016

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

The Range wants to move from the Suffolk retail park to a new site out of town.

Ipswich’s Anglia Retail Park near the Whitehouse junction with the A14 could get a further double boost next year with the opening of Go Outdoors and a move by The Range.

Go Outdoors in Norwich - now the store could be opening in Ipswich at the Anglia Retail Park.Go Outdoors in Norwich - now the store could be opening in Ipswich at the Anglia Retail Park.

Go Outdoors, which has stores in Colchester and Norwich, sells everything from tents, rucksacks, and bikes to outdoor clothing,

And The Range wants to leave the traffic-blighted Suffolk Retail Park between Yarmouth Road and London Road for the more accessible location.

The operators of the retail park have applied to the borough to relax planning restrictions which limit the units at the park to selling “bulky” items – allowing the new tenants to move in to units near the Bounce trampolining centre which is due to open next year.

While the Range does sell furniture and bulky garden equipment, it also sells smaller household goods which appeal to those on a budget – and that will require a relaxation of the “bulky goods” requirement.

Go Outdoors’ clothing ranges put it at odds with the bulky goods restriction.

Neither chains have stores in town centre locations elsewhere in the country – they both see the need for customers to collect bulky items to put straight into their cars as crucial to their offer.

And local MP Dr Dan Poulter hoped the borough would take a relaxed view towards the retail park.

He said: “I’ve had discussions with the owner of the park following B&Q’s decision to pull out – and they said they were determined to find new tenants and give it a new lease of life. It is a very important employment site for people living in Whitton and Whitehouse.

“I think this would be a very good move. I think people now look to either do their shopping in the town centre or go to retail parks on the edge of the town – they don’t want to have to come almost into the town centre to go to a retail park that’s just a bit too far to walk to.”

The application is expected to discussed by the borough’s planning committee early next year.

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said he could not comment on the specific application, but the council was trying to preserve the town centre as the prime retail area.

However there were factors surrounding both the retailers that would need careful consideration and advice from council officers.

Both The Range and Go Outdoors have stores at retail parks or in areas where they have surface parking rather than in traditional town centre locations.

Keywords: David Ellesmere Dan Poulter Ipswich council Colchester Norwich

  • Poulter!!!! He lives!

    Mike Derruki

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • If Ipswich council turn this down then they need replacing it's that simple . It's a great chance to revitalize that end of the town which employs lots of people in car showrooms etc , it would bring extra employment and might entice a very large name like Ikea there . Not only that but the other site at London road is more suitable for housing in the long term .Ellsmere needs to alter his policy and get on board with the changes or he might end up with two empty retail parks if the range and dunelm move outside the town.

    deeber

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I would love to see The Range and Dunelm move to the Anglia Retail park. Sadly I gave up going to either some time ago as I spent more time stuck in the car park than I did in the shops due to the awful traffic congestion in this area. I fear however that the Council may not see the sense of this. Do they really think people go into town centres to buy large items these days?

    Sillysuffolk

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Worrying words from Ellesmere about the town centre being the 'prime retail centre' and 'factors surrounding both retailers' don't like the sound of that. I seem to remember a month or two ago there was talk of large distribution warehouses around that location, have the council made premature 'secret' promises based on that. Town centre being the prime area, did they tell John Lewis and Waitrose that when given permission to go 'out of town'. I'm sure a lot of Ipswich people would welcome the Range, Dunelm and a new arrival of Go outdoors into a location which by-enlarge is accessible to get to via the A14 from all parts of Ipswich. Big questions if these requests materialised and were turned down

    Dalesman

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Worth mentioning is that DUNELM have submitted an application to move into a unit at Anglia Retail Park also.

    DP

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • very good Idea will stop most of the traffic congestion around that area perhaps the rest will move that way it can be used for more housing as it was not designed to have all those units there also the bulk goods thing if i am not mistaken wasn't there a baby place that sold prams and cots which they sold more un-bulk than bulk items think the council needs to think long and hard before rejecting this

    kingsley

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • So the council is trying to preserve the the town centre for shopping? All I have to say is they have failed miserably. I live in the town centre and shop out of town or elsewhere. Their hatred for the motor car killed the town centre years ago.

    Transol

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Great idea. Good road links, ample parking, ample space.

    Sentinel Red

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Never shop at the range or dunelm because of that car park ! Really good idea this and hopefully a boost to Ipswich as we will definitely shop at the new Anglia retail site and disagree with Sue Douglas .

    Macke

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I strongly suggest that the next time Ms Douglas visits the present Range in Ipswich that she pops into Halfords and invest in a good satnav if she thinks that you need to negotiate Norwich Road in order to reach Bury Road from Sudbury! All she has to do is turn off at the Beagle roundabout and take the B1113 up to the Claydon roundabout on to the A14 from where its about 12 a mile to said location!

    planeman

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • That's an excellent idea and will releive that area of a whole lot of traffic. Maybe the whole Park would be better used as a park and play area. Sue Douglas there are many ways to get to Whitehouse from Sudbury and none of them involve Norwich Road. I suggest a Sat nav or a map. You can get them in Halfords whilst your waiting to get out of the Range car park.

    spboy

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Good news all round. The Range almost impossible at present location. Go outdoors would be a big welcome to the town, at present Cotswolds and Millets have it between them, welcome competition. Lets hope the council overlooks this 'bulky item' thing. Some of these tents when bagged up are the size of a refrigerator.

    Dalesman

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  Good news all round. The Range almost impossible at present location. Go outdoors would be a big welcome to the town, at present Cotswolds and Millets have it between them, welcome competition. Lets hope the council overlooks this 'bulky item' thing. Some of these tents when bagged up are the size of a refrigerator.

    Dalesman

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

    Dalesman

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Sounds like a good move from a traffic perspective, and cannot blame The Range. Can't imagine the Argos there will last much longer given the Sainsbury's buy-out- that will surely move to into Hadleigh Road. Next could be looking for a larger site in the town centre? Perhaps the car show-rooms on West End Road would be a more appropriate location for retail units?

    IpswichBristol

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • Excellent idea as many on here suggested that idea a few months ago , suffolk retail park should be closed it's an awful place which causes total traffic mayhem even walkabout geater got stuck there in his CAR..

    deeber

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

  • I won't go to the Range if it moves there as I live near Sudbury and I would have to negotiate the Norwich Road which is even worse traffic wise than the situation is now. I do not go to Asda for the same reason. Why don't they take on the old BHS store in town which has car parking close by...

    sue douglas

    Thursday, December 22, 2016

