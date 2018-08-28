Hadleigh primary school described as “very caring and inclusive” in glowing Ofsted report

Beaumont Primary School in Hadleigh has received an overall 'Good' rating following its latest Ofsted inspection Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A primary school in Hadleigh has seen its Ofsted rating soar from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’ following a recent inspection.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beaumont Community Primary School scored ‘Good’ across the board – an improvement on four of the five categories classed as ‘Requires Improvement’ in 2016.

Lead inspector Paul Hughes described the school, which caters for 83 pupils, as “very caring and inclusive” – with well-behaved students, good quality of teaching and attentive staff.

The school management was also highly praised, as the report states: “The headteacher is highly focused on improving every aspect of the school’s provision. Her vision for the future is shared by governors and staff.

“Governors have a good understanding of their roles and responsibilities and use their expertise to undertake them well. Their knowledge of the school’s strengths and areas for development is good.”

Since the last inspection, considerable changes in staffing have taken place, including the headteacher, Mayleen Atima, who was appointed in September 2016.

In a letter sharing the inspection report with parents, Mrs Atima spoke of her fondness for the school and its pupils.

“This school captured my heart from the first moment that I visited in May 2016,” she said. “I knew that this school had the potential to be a great place for pupils to flourish in a kind and caring environment.

“The pupils at this school fill me with great pride and they really impressed the Ofsted inspector with their progress and commitment to the school values. Thank you parents for your support.”

While Beaumont Primary has made a great deal of progress in the majority of categories, the inspector recommended that more was done to improve attainment in Maths and English by the end of key stage two.

Teachers were also advised to identify gaps in pupils’ knowledge of subjects such as History and Geography.