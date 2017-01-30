Overcast

Good EU trade deal urged amid high Ipswich exports

30 January, 2017 - 06:57
Britain must get the best possible trade deal with the European Union a think tank has warned, as it published figures showing Ipswich imports more to the European Union than any other part of world.

The Centre of Cities has warned in its annual report that British cities would have to dramatically increase trade with other international markets to compensate for a downturn in EU exports.

Although Ipswich is one of the least reliant on EU exports of the 62 large towns or cities which the think tank studied, the member states still account for 31% of its markets.

But Eastern region Euro MP David Campbell-Bannerman, who has specialised in trade in Brussels, said there was no reason for pessimism with the Government pushing for a good trade deal with the EU.

He also said there were some “great opportunities” outside the European Union and Britain was already in talks with 12 countries.

He said a US deal which would give Britain access to state departments as well as insurance and financial services markets could benefit Ipswich.

The New Anglia local enterprise partnership said it had been gathering evidence from businesses which had not shown export markets to be a major concern.

“Many of the businesses we have spoken to have, however, cited general uncertainty following the Leave vote,” said a spokeswoman. “However as it is only in recent weeks that trade deals have come to the forefront of national Brexit discussions, that may change and we will continue to gather evidence and support the needs of businesses across the East.”

The Liberal Democrats said the figures showed Theresa May must fight to protect jobs in the region by remaining in the single market. Their East of England Brexit spokesman Belinda Brooks-Gordon said: “These figures show exports to Europe are absolutely critical to Norwich and Ipswich.

“No desperate deal with President Trump could make up for the damage done by Theresa May if she pulls Britain out of the single market – something she has said she is prepared to do even if she hasn’t secured a new trade deal with the EU. The Government is threatening local jobs with its reckless plan for a hard Brexit.”

Alexandra Jones, chief executive of Centre for Cities, said: “While it’s right to be ambitious about increasing exports to countries such as the US and China, the outcome of EU trade negotiations will have a much bigger impact on places and people up and down the country.”

She also urged the government to reach trade agreements covering as many sectors as possible.

  • Leaving the CU and SM is going to hurt our exporters. 44pct of our exports go to the EU and they will now face increased red tape, bureaucracy and therefore cost without the CU and SM. Customs declarations for a start will add a layer of red tape currently not needed. As for trade deals, they take a long while if they are to be done properly. Sure, you could just sign a deal quickly but that benefits no one. And we don't have enough trade negotiators to do many deals at once, barely enough to do one properly. USA will have to wait while we try and get a deal with the EU as it's by far our biggest market.

    McLean

    Monday, January 30, 2017

  • What exactly is "Ipswich imports more to the European Union"? Either it exports more to or it or it imports more from.

    Tony G

    Monday, January 30, 2017

