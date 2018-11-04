Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

Fixed-odds betting terminals issue is a shameful episode for the Government

04 November, 2018 - 21:00
Fixed odds gambling machines

Fixed odds gambling machines

Archant

Hats off to Conservative MP Tracey Crouch who resigned as a minister last week in protest at Government delays in reducing the maximum stake on Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs).

Politicians rarely get a good press and are usually regarded as being more interested in advancing their career than matters of principle. It is to Tracey’s credit that she has chosen principle over person interest.

Much less creditable is the Government’s behaviour over FOBTs.

These are gaming machines located in bookies which allow gamblers to stake up to £100 every 20 seconds.

They have been described as “the crack cocaine of gambling” due to their huge ability to get people hooked. Addicts have been known to lose thousands of pounds a day as losses can quickly escalate out of control.

Gambling addiction is affecting hundreds of thousands of people a year in Britain. Individual FOBT gamblers lost over £1,000 on more 233,000 occasions over a 10-month period. Relationships are breaking down and people are being made homeless as a result.

Given the devastation FOBTs are causing the Government should have acted long ago but they have had to be dragged kicking and screaming into doing this.

In May this year they finally announced they would reduce the maximum stake to £2 and led everyone to believe it would happen in April 2019. As if this delay wasn’t long enough they have now said that it won’t happen until October next year.

The reason is simple enough. The gambling industry makes £1.6bn a year from FOBTs and they are a powerful lobbying group that the Government listens to. A six-month delay will net bookies a further £900m.

The Government knows that two people a day commit suicide because of gambling-related debts. Each day’s delay puts more people at risk.

Put bluntly, they are prepared to see people die so their mates in the gambling industry can maintain their profits.

This is a particularly shameful episode, even for this Government, and I am not surprised Tracey Crouch didn’t want anything to do with it.

MPs are planning to overturn this delay in Parliament over the next few weeks. Let us hope they succeed.

- David Ellesmere is the leader of Ipswich Borough Council

Topic Tags:

Gallery Over 350 children take part in Bury St Edmunds Armistice celebrations

25 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The performance was just one of the acts of rememberance across Suffolk this week. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

St Edmundsbury Cathedral was the scene of a powerful Act of Remembrance as 350 young performers honoured those who died in the First World War.

Video Take a look inside this £825,000 Purdis Farm home with a hot tub

19:01 Megan Aldous
Acrons in Purdis Farm Lane is for sale Picture: FENN WRIGHT

Watch our video tour of a four bedroom detached home close to Purdis Heath Golf Club which is currently for sale.

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

16:15 Jake Foxford
Police are heading to the scene of a crash on the A12 on the Essex-Suffolk border. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Emergency crews dealt with multiple injuries at the scene of a five-vehicle collision on the A12.

Opinion Fixed-odds betting terminals issue is a shameful episode for the Government

21:00 David Ellesmere
Fixed odds gambling machines

Hats off to Conservative MP Tracey Crouch who resigned as a minister last week in protest at Government delays in reducing the maximum stake on Fixed-Odds Betting Terminals (FOBTs).

Suffolk’s PCC says those who experience atmosphere of domestic abuse in childhood are more likely to join gangs

14:34 Adam Howlett
The event brought together representives from policing, social care, health care, housing and academia Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner has said there is a link between domestic abuse and an increased risk of joining gangs at a conference in Ipswich.

Air ambulance takes man to hospital after serious crash involving Land Rover

12:59 Will Jefford
A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance has been called to a two vehicle crash on a country lane in Suffolk after a man suffered severe leg injuries.

‘The way he was treated was diabolical’: Family of hit and run victim make official complaint against police

12:36 James Carr
Brian Mitchell died two days before Christmas. Photo courtesy of Allison Small.

The family of a hit-and-run victim have slammed his ‘diabolical’ treatment at the hands of investigating police officers.

Most read

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are heading to the scene of a crash on the A12 on the Essex-Suffolk border. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video WATCH - Firefighters bring bonfire under control at Stowmarket fireworks display

The blaze at the Stowmarket fireworks show had to be contained by firefighters. Picture: ARCHANT

Air ambulance takes man to hospital after serious crash involving Land Rover

A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman in critical condition after being found with ‘serious head injury’ on Stoke Bridge in Ipswich

Stoke Bridge in Ipswich has been closed into town after a woman was found with head injuries last night Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24