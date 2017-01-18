Government likely to be asked to approve Suffolk Coastal-Waveney merger

East Suffolk House - Suffolk Coastal's new HQ at Melton, named in anticipation of the merger with Waveney

Community leaders will decide next week whether to create one, large “super district” delivering services to people in east Suffolk – and ask the Government to approve the project.

Suffolk Coastal and Waveney district councils will have simultaneous cabinet meetings on Monday, and then three days later, on Thursday, their full councils will meet to make the final decision.

Both cabinets are being recommended to approve the merger – which will create the largest district in the country and save taxpayers £1.3million a year – and ask Sajid Javid, secretary of state for the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG), to give his blessing.

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said: “Merging to become a single council for east Suffolk is the next logical step in the natural evolution of the councils’ ‘in partnership’ working.

“Compared with the other potential options, it is the simplest to implement, is low risk, and involves limited transitional costs.

“It will also ensure that the councils are best placed to be able to act with flexibility and agility to respond to the future challenges and opportunities facing local government, and specifically in east Suffolk.”

Formal agreement to proceed from the DCLG could take around six to eight months and the councils will then have until April 2019 to fully prepare for the creation of the new council.

Mr Herring said if secretary of state agrees to the request to merge, the councils will meet in May to agree what size the new council will be, in terms of seats/members.

He said: “No decision has been made yet as to the number of councillors that will represent east Suffolk. It is possible that this will not change, although it is more likely that there may be some reduction.

“Overall however, for the reasons set out in the proposal, it is not believed that that will result in any loss of democracy or in any way prevent individual ward councillors from properly and effectively fighting for part or all of their local area.

Consultation has been taking place – with the overwhelming majority of the public in favour of merger.