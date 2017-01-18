Overcast

Government likely to be asked to approve Suffolk Coastal-Waveney merger

16:40 18 January 2017

East Suffolk House - Suffolk Coastal's new HQ at Melton, named in anticipation of the merger with Waveney

Community leaders will decide next week whether to create one, large “super district” delivering services to people in east Suffolk – and ask the Government to approve the project.

Suffolk Coastal and Waveney district councils will have simultaneous cabinet meetings on Monday, and then three days later, on Thursday, their full councils will meet to make the final decision.

Both cabinets are being recommended to approve the merger – which will create the largest district in the country and save taxpayers £1.3million a year – and ask Sajid Javid, secretary of state for the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG), to give his blessing.

Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring said: “Merging to become a single council for east Suffolk is the next logical step in the natural evolution of the councils’ ‘in partnership’ working.

“Compared with the other potential options, it is the simplest to implement, is low risk, and involves limited transitional costs.

“It will also ensure that the councils are best placed to be able to act with flexibility and agility to respond to the future challenges and opportunities facing local government, and specifically in east Suffolk.”

Formal agreement to proceed from the DCLG could take around six to eight months and the councils will then have until April 2019 to fully prepare for the creation of the new council.

Mr Herring said if secretary of state agrees to the request to merge, the councils will meet in May to agree what size the new council will be, in terms of seats/members.

He said: “No decision has been made yet as to the number of councillors that will represent east Suffolk. It is possible that this will not change, although it is more likely that there may be some reduction.

“Overall however, for the reasons set out in the proposal, it is not believed that that will result in any loss of democracy or in any way prevent individual ward councillors from properly and effectively fighting for part or all of their local area.

Consultation has been taking place – with the overwhelming majority of the public in favour of merger.

  • Orwellahead co uk has unveiled a radical and bold initiative for local government reform in Suffolk. A totally new proposal and idea which we believe is a win win win for county, districts and voters. Details have been made exclusively to Archant's Ipswich Star. We believe that taxpayers and voters will want to see and consider all sensible counter proposals before SCDC and Waveney proceed.

    Mark Ling

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Oh dear, I overlooked the timetable reported in this post. How come it takes more than TWO YEARS to "fully prepare for the creation of the new council"? Case of inefficiency is well and truly proven! Get on with it!

    Steve Blake

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • There is still far too much waste and duplication in the bloated public sector so this is most welcome news. I look forward to seeing this happy marriage being followed by the formal bonding of the other rural councils in the county; Babergh & MidSuffolk and the natural union between St Edmundsbury & Forest Heath (West Suffolk). I also hope this will be embraced and replicated by other parts of the public sector in terms of policing, fire and rescue, social care etc. There are too many senior executives and unproductive pen pushers and enforcers all expecting golden pensions who are milking the wealth created by the private sector. The government keeps telling us we (as a nation) must be more productive to be competitive in a global economy, well the same applies to the wealth-sapping public sector; it has to pay its way.

    Steve Blake

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • Overwhelming Majority , what total tripe. I have not met one person in favour who lives in Suffolk Coastal , it has been a well discussed topic.

    Poppys Dad

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

  • "Overwhelming Majority in favour" ?...PROOF required please ?....North Suffolk i.e. Lowestoft is like a different world to the rest of Suffolk, in fact it would be much better if Lowestoft was to be in Norfolk !...please do not keep pretending we live in a 'democracy' when decisions like this are made over our heads !...

    freedomf

    Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Updated: Ex-RAF man from Stowmarket, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

