Government’s farm subsidy failures criticised by MPs

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon.

The government offered too little support for farmers struggling due to late subsidy payments last year – a failure which “does not inspire confidence” in its ability to cope with the challenges of Brexit.

Those are among the conclusions of a scathing report by a committee of MPs which examines the delivery of payments under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), overseen by Defra and administered by the Rural Payments Agency (RPA).

The Public Accounts Committee’s report says the government has not assessed the impact of delayed financial support on farmers and the rural community, or done enough to mitigate their impact.

It says only 38pc of farmers were paid under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) on 1 December, 2015 – the first day of the payment window – compared to more than 90pc in previous years. By the end of January this had risen to 76pc, but at the end of March 2016 there were still 14,300 farmers (16pc) who had not received any payment.

The committee calls on Defra to use better data and ensure “accurate, full payments are made in a timely manner”, and raises concerns about disallowance penalties, imposed by the European Commission, which it says remain “far too high” at a level above those for nearly all other EU countries.

It also warns: “The department’s record of failure when developing systems to support subsidy payments to farmers does not inspire confidence in its ability to cope with the challenges associated with Brexit that lie ahead.”

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon, deputy chairman of the PAC, said: “The recent history of the Basic Payment Scheme is a sorry affair.

“Farmers have suffered badly from the collapse in service levels and government has done too little to help them cope with the fallout.

“At the same time, taxpayers continue to be hit in the pocket by financial penalties arising from the government’s failure to deliver the scheme properly – penalties running to more than half a billion pounds for England in the current period.

“If farmers are to be properly supported through Brexit and beyond it is vital their interests are represented at senior level. In particular, the RPA must be at the table during discussions of any future subsidy payment scheme.”

Mr Bacon called for “rapid and effective change” both at Defra and the RPA, whose chief executive Mark Grimshaw announced last month that he would stand down from the role.

A Defra spokesman said: “The CAP is a complex and bureaucratic scheme. The UK Government is working to improve the system and ensure farmers get the support they are entitled to.

“We have made major progress – this year the RPA has already met its target to pay 93pc of farmers by March 2017, and it is working hard to get outstanding payments into bank accounts.

“We are leaving the European Union. This represents one of many opportunities to design a better system which supports farmers and our agricultural economy, and cut unnecessary red tape.”