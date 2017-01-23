Graceful swan flying over Mickle Mere near Bury St Edmunds is our favourite photo today

A beautiful swan in flight , about to land in Mickle mere at Pakenham near Bury st Edmunds. Picture: Andrew Mutimer (c) copyright citizenside.com

Suffolk’s top beauty spots and landmarks, and its amazing wildlife, can provide the subjects for some stunning photos and through our iwitness24 site our readers are able to share them with the world.

Long time iwitness member Andrew Mutimer is behind today’s picture of the day, with this photo of a swan preparing to land at Mickle Mere at Pakenham near Bury st Edmunds.

Andrew expertly caught this elegant bird just as it was descending from the sky and you can even see the definition of the feathers from the tips of the swan’s massive wing span.

Are you a photo enthusiast? Sign up to iwitness24 today and our next picture of the day could be yours

We also run a weekly challenge, asking readers to send in their photos of a specific topic. This week the theme is Ipswich views – have you got a photo you could submit?

• If you have a picture of a breaking news story, email our picture desk or call 01473 324736