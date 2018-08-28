Do you recognise this man? Essex Police appeal for help over attempted burglary

This efit is thought to resemble a man that police would like to talk to in connection to an attempted burglary in Great Yeldham, Essex. Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Essex Police have constructed the face of a man they believe tried to break through the back door of a home in an Essex village.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police released the EFit of in a bid to speak to this man in connection to an attempted burglary.

A 39 year-old man was asleep at home at about 3.30pm on Thursday, September 20, in his home in High Street, Great Yeldham, when he heard a noise.

He went to investigate and saw a man forcing open the back door.

He challenged him and the man claimed there were children in the garden trying to get into the victim’s garage.

Anyone who recognises the man in the EFit or has any information is asked to call DC Robin Coltman in Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/137154/18.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org