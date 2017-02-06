Great Bealings neighbourhood plan to go to referendum on Thursday

A neighbourhood plan has been drawn up for Great Bealings Archant

A referendum for members of the community in Great Bealings to vote on a new neighbourhood plan takes place this week.

On Thursday, the plan will go to a vote following four years of work by volunteers supported by Great Bealings Parish Council and Suffolk Coastal District Council.

The plan aims to enhance the existing local plan and has identified a list of five non-designated heritage assets and five landscape protection areas.

The features identified means that guidelines for design and development can be put in place and provide a greater level of local detail than the existing local plan.

A number of open days were held as well as questionnaires being sent to every household in the village, before volunteers began to structure a plan around the feedback.

It is understood the village is the first small rural village to reach the referendum stage in Suffolk.

Those who have worked on the plan hope it can be used as a blueprint for other small communities in Suffolk.