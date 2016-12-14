Great British Bake Off star Kate Barmby bakes festive scones at Ipswich’s Whitton Community Primary

Kate Barmby from this year's Great British Bake Off is hosting a workshop with the children of Whitton Community Primary School. Left to right, Rahima Khanom, Kate Barmby and Emmersen Reilly.

Children at a Suffolk primary school cooked up a storm at a baking workshop hosted by an extra special guest.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kate Barmby from this year's Great British Bake Off is hosting a workshop with the children of Whitton Community Primary School.

Great British Bake Off Star Kate Barmby helped year six pupils make carrot scones - by the end of the day, more than 500 had been made.

Anne Webster, who helps with the year six class, said: “It was a fantastic event, I am so happy she came and so are the children.

“I have been a friend of Kate’s for a while now and so it was wonderful she agreed to come.

“She also came to assembly to answer questions from the children about being on TV. It was a brilliant day.”

Kate, from Norfolk, left the competition in Batter Week after being tasked with making Yorkshire puddings in an oven.

Follow the Brownie leader, who has two children, as she continues to bake festive treats for her family and friends by following her on Twitter at twitter.com/katebarmby