Services resume after track safety inspection brings delays to region’s mainline services

Greater Anglia services are facing delays Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Train services on the mainline through Suffolk and Essex are returning to normal following cancellations and disruption brought by a track safety inspection.

Greater Anglia’s services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street had been expected to face delays until around 7.45am.

“The delay has been caused as a result of Network Rail requiring a safety inspection of the line following a fault with the signalling system during the passage of a preceding train,” a Greater Anglia spokesman said.

“Train services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled or delayed.”

By 7.15am, however, services were reported to be returning to normal.

Earlier services had been running nonstop from Ipswich to Liverpool Street following the delays.

The 5.55am Norwich to Liverpool Street service and 8.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich service were cancelled.

