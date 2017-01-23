Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: -1°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia promises more trains for services between Ipswich and London, Colchester, Clacton and Southend

06:00 23 January 2017

The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.

The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.

Archant

Extra trains are being brought in on the main line between Ipswich and London in a bid to maintain services while an upgrade is carried out.

2 Comments

Greater Anglia is hiring 10 further Class 321 electric units to operate on the main line between London and Ipswich, Colchester, Clacton and Southend Victoria.

The initial hiring period will ensure services are covered while part of the company’s existing fleet of these trains is upgraded with air conditioning, wi-fi, and new seats and carpets.

But eight of the trains will be retained once all the upgraded trains have returned. They will be used to increase capacity on peak-hours services.

Greater Anglia’s Managing Director Jamie Burles said: “I’m pleased to announce that while we continue the major upgrade of our Class 321 fleet, the procurement of ten additional trains will help to maintain service reliability and ensure that peak time trains have the correct number of carriages, and therefore seats, to help ensure that commuters experience a comfortable journey.”

Once the refurbishment programme is complete, the additional trains will be used to provide extra seats at peak times.

These enhancements will then be followed by Greater Anglia’s transformation programme to replace its entire train fleet with brand new, state of the art trains during 2019/20.

The upgrade work is expected to be completed by June 2018 and will see 30 of the trains given a new lease of life.

But they will only work in East Anglia for about two years – Greater Anglia’s entire train fleet is due to be replaced with brand new trains between 2019 and 2020.

Eventually these suburban trains will be replaced by new “Aventra” trains which are due to be built by UK train builder Bombardier in its Derby factory.

Once the brand new trains have arrived, these electric units are expected to be sent to other parts of the country.

Keywords: United Kingdom Victoria Ipswich London

2 comments

  • I believe I'm right in saying that, when Abellio initially received the franchise some years ago, they decided that they could run it with fewer train sets than their predecessor and so took some off-lease. If this is so then, in a sense, they are only going back to where they once were. Clearly this is good news; however the real problem for all operators is to lease extra diesel trains for branch-line services, as these are as rare as hen's teeth. There is very little slack in the Abellio fleet to cover for breakdowns and accidents, a state of affairs which is repeated nationally and with no scope for short-term improvement.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Baptist Trainfan

    Monday, January 23, 2017

  • This is a repeat story. It had already been announced.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    John Alborough

    Monday, January 23, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Ed Sheeran to release video for Castle on the Hill - his ‘love song for Suffolk’

06:19 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran introduces 'similar-looking' young actor who may have starred in Castle on the Hill video

Ed Sheeran is set to release the video for his “love song for Suffolk” - which was filmed in the county at the end of last year.

Police appeal after burglary at The Royal pub in Harwich. Do you recognise this man?

31 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
CCTV of a man Essex Police want to speak to after burglary at The Royal pub in Harwich

Images of a man have been released in connection with a burglary at an Essex pub on Boxing Day.

Hidden Harms mental health conference at the University of Suffolk, Ipswich

07:00 Matt Stott
The University of Suffolk, Waterfront campus in Ipswich.

A national conference focusing on how mental health issues affect young people takes place at the University of Suffolk today.

Suffolk and Essex’s rural businesses in line for huge tax hikes

06:52 Andrew Hirst
Newmarket Race Course

Rural businesses in Suffolk and north Essex are reported to be facing some of the biggest hikes in rate payments during controversial tax reforms.

Petrol taken from Mazda parked in Earlhams Close, Harwich

20 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
People with inforamtion should contact Ps Terry Jacobs

Fuel has been stolen from a parked car after a hole was made in its petrol tank.

Video: Young presenters sought to co-host glitzy awards ceremony celebrating Suffolk’s education success stories

06:01 Adam Howlett and Matt Stott
Cllr Gordon Jones, Viv Gillespie and Terry Baxter with students at Suffolk New College.

Suffolk County Council is looking for two young people to co-host an awards ceremony shining a light on those who have gone the extra mile to improve education in the county.

Greater Anglia promises more trains for services between Ipswich and London, Colchester, Clacton and Southend

06:00 Paul Geater
The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.

Extra trains are being brought in on the main line between Ipswich and London in a bid to maintain services while an upgrade is carried out.

Most read

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Ed Sheeran to release video for Castle on the Hill - his ‘love song for Suffolk’

Ed Sheeran introduces 'similar-looking' young actor who may have starred in Castle on the Hill video

Video: 140 people join public search for missing RAF medic Corrie McKeague in vast rural area surrounding Barton Mills

Nicola Urquhart on a search for her son Corrie McKeague in woodland near Barton Mills.

Greater Anglia promises more trains for services between Ipswich and London, Colchester, Clacton and Southend

The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.

Essex Police appeal for help to find missing Marcia Candian

Marcia Candian

Nurse speaks out as West Suffolk Hospital staff face 65% hike in parking charges

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy wasn’t aware that owner Marcus Evans was in attendance to watch Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Huddersfield

Mick McCarthy at Huddersfield on Saturday

Greater Anglia promises more trains for services between Ipswich and London, Colchester, Clacton and Southend

The extra trains will replace units being upgraded - like this one shown off at Ipswich.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24