Greater Anglia says signalling fault between Stowmarket and Diss is causing delays into Ipswich

Train passengers travelling through parts of Suffolk are likely to face delays until midnight.

Grater Anglia has reported a fault with the signalling system between Stowmarket and Diss, which has forced trains to run at a reduced speed on the line towards Ipswich.

“Train services running through these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes,” a Greater Anglia spokesman said in a statement on its website. The spokesman added that disruption was expected until midnight.

Passengers are advised to take a look at Greater Anglia’s website to find details of specific service alterations.

“We would like to make you aware of our delay repay policy,” a spokesman added.

“If your journey with us has been delayed by 30 minutes or more, you may be entitled to compensation for a portion of your fare.”

