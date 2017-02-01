Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Greater Anglia welcomes changes to rail tickets for Suffolk and Essex travellers

11:59 01 February 2017

Greater Anglia has introduced a ticket price pledge.

Greater Anglia has introduced a ticket price pledge.

Archant

Rail company Greater Anglia has introduced a new price promise after the industry promised to simplify fares across the country.

It is now guaranteeing passengers the best price possible if customers book via the Greater Anglia website or app, or refunding the difference if they find the same ticket cheaper elsewhere.

The promise comes after the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, promised to simplify fares and to ensure passengers got the cheapest tickets available.

Currently there are complicated fares which can, for instance, make it cheaper to travel from Ipswich to London by “splitting” tickets at Manningtree.

Andy Camp, Greater Anglia Commercial Director, said: “We fully support the Rail Delivery Group’s plans. We are already well advanced in adopting and delivering the actions announced, with some initiatives already in place and other planned as part of our new franchise.

“We are committed to offering our customers great value fares and make it as easy as possible for them to use our services.”

Keywords: Ipswich London

1 comment

  • Does this mean that they've finally fixed the ridiculous fares that mean a direct Ipswich -> London ticket is more expensive than if you buy two singles splitting the journey at Manningtree?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Matthew Keable

    Wednesday, February 1, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Greater Anglia welcomes changes to rail tickets for Suffolk and Essex travellers

25 minutes ago Paul Geater
Greater Anglia has introduced a ticket price pledge.

Rail company Greater Anglia has introduced a new price promise after the industry promised to simplify fares across the country.

Westley Middle School in Bury St Edmunds praised for the good progress of its pupils

30 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Westley Middle School pupils in Bury St Edmunds are leaping ahead, say Ofsted inspectors. Pictured here are Westley pupils at the Suffolk Schools Games Festival in 2014

One of the county’s two remaining middle schools, in Bury St Edmunds, has been praised by Ofsted for pushing pupils to achieve the best GCSE grades.

Essex fish and chip shop plaices top in region at national awards

34 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Henley's of Wivenhoe fish and chip shop. Pictured is owner David Henley.

An award-winning fish and chip shop has battered the competition to be crowned best in the region for the third year running.

Video: Watch film made by Suffolk doctors and pharmacists explaining your role in easing GP pressures

11:08 Andrew Hirst
David Egan, prescribing lead with the Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, appears in the video

Health commissioners in Suffolk have produced a short film urging people to make better use of pharmacies and ease some of the pressures facing GP services in the county.

Sudbury Christmas tree will move, but not back to its historic location

11:03 Emma Brennan
Mock up given to councillors showing where the Sudbury Christmas tree can be moved to this year following a campaign by local residents who wanted it to go back in its historic location at the bottom of Market Hill.

The first snowdrops are only just breaking through the soil but in Sudbury, people are already turning their attentions to Christmas.

Ipswich Hospital offers 3D and 4D scans for mums-to-be at 28 weeks

10:33 Jason Noble
Consultant obstetrician Dr Nishigandh Deole and parents-to-be Kate and Chris Higginbottom, using the 4D scan technology at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has become the first hospital in Suffolk and Norfolk to offer 3D and 4D imaging for babies in the womb – giving parents the most realistic views of their babies’ features yet.

Mental health awareness event at Ipswich Library on February 2 for Time to Talk Day

18 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
The event will take place at Ipswich Library in Northgate Street. Credit: Lucy Tayor.

Campaigners in Ipswich are joining a nation-wide push to get people talking more openly about mental heath.

Most read

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Larsen Toure battles with Emyr Huws during the Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 October 2015. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Larsen Toure battles with Emyr Huws during the Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town (Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 17 October 2015. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

More than 6,000 speed across Orwell Bridge in six months of cameras

Average speed cameras on the A14 by the Orwell Bridge.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24