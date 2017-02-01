Greater Anglia welcomes changes to rail tickets for Suffolk and Essex travellers

Greater Anglia has introduced a ticket price pledge. Archant

Rail company Greater Anglia has introduced a new price promise after the industry promised to simplify fares across the country.

It is now guaranteeing passengers the best price possible if customers book via the Greater Anglia website or app, or refunding the difference if they find the same ticket cheaper elsewhere.

The promise comes after the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train companies, promised to simplify fares and to ensure passengers got the cheapest tickets available.

Currently there are complicated fares which can, for instance, make it cheaper to travel from Ipswich to London by “splitting” tickets at Manningtree.

Andy Camp, Greater Anglia Commercial Director, said: “We fully support the Rail Delivery Group’s plans. We are already well advanced in adopting and delivering the actions announced, with some initiatives already in place and other planned as part of our new franchise.

“We are committed to offering our customers great value fares and make it as easy as possible for them to use our services.”