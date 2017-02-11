Ground-breaking ceremony for Colchester General Hospital’s new diagnostic imaging centre
17:53 11 February 2017
Ground has been broken on the site of a state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging centre at Colchester General Hospital.
The two-storey development will include brand new equipment for three specialised diagnostic services and expects to see its first patients in spring next year.
Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust is working on the development in partnership with Alliance Medical Ltd, which provides the hospital’s current MRI and PET-CT service.
Trust chairman David White said: “This development will significantly improve facilities in Colchester for the three key services.”
The centre, being built by R G Carter, will provide MRI and PET scans as well as nuclear medicine services.
Patients from north east Essex will benefit from the new facilities and the PET-CT scanner will be used by patients from the Ipswich and Chelmsford areas.