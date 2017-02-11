Ground-breaking ceremony for Colchester General Hospital’s new diagnostic imaging centre

David White, chairman of Colchester Hospital Trust (2nd left) and Russell Trenter (centre), regional managing director of Alliance Medical Ltd, turn the sod at the new Colchester General Hospital development watched by James Wilson, director and general manager of R G Carter (left) also pictured R G Carter staff, left to right, assistant site manager Jake Betts, quantity surveyor Roger Burton, construction manager Martin Fisher, and site manager Daniel Lloyd. Picture: Paul Nixon Photography Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

Ground has been broken on the site of a state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging centre at Colchester General Hospital.

The two-storey development will include brand new equipment for three specialised diagnostic services and expects to see its first patients in spring next year.

Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust is working on the development in partnership with Alliance Medical Ltd, which provides the hospital’s current MRI and PET-CT service.

Trust chairman David White said: “This development will significantly improve facilities in Colchester for the three key services.”

The centre, being built by R G Carter, will provide MRI and PET scans as well as nuclear medicine services.

Patients from north east Essex will benefit from the new facilities and the PET-CT scanner will be used by patients from the Ipswich and Chelmsford areas.