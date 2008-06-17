Ground floor of house damaged in outbuilding fire in Colchester

Essex fire units were called to the flames

Fire crews were called to an outbuilding on fire that was attached to a semi-detached house in Colchester this afternoon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Fire and Rescue was called at 1.26pm to a house in Shrub End where a wooden outbuilding was alight.

A fire service spokesman said: “When crews arrived they reported the wooden framed outbuilding was completely alight and one cylinder had exploded inside the building.

“Firefighters tackled the fire and managed to move two more cylinders away from the fire to safety.”

Two crews from Colchester and one from Tiptree were able to put out the fire by 2.30pm, but the flames left the outbuilding destroyed and smoke damage to the ground floor of the house.