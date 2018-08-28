Gallery

Quiet market town invaded by extravagant scarecrows

Shellie and Ryan Chettle and Laila Hoddie at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A quiet market town in Suffolk has been invaded by a host of extravagant and imaginative scarecrows.

Jane Hulston at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Halesworth Scarecrow Festival returned on Saturday with a number of innovative figures catching the eye.

More than 90 scarecrows are being displayed by local businesses down the Thoroughfare, around Market Place and through to Angel Link.

Harry Pearce at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Organiser Karen Prime who has described the festival as a “must do event for October half-term” is delighted with how well it has started.

She said: “We have seen some brilliant scarecrows from Lego to The Incredibles and everyone is really enjoying it. The festival is off to a great start.

Ashley and Harvey Cross at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Children have loved the treasure trail and there is a great buzz around the town.”

Entry for the treasure trail costs £1 and winners are in with a chance to turn on the town’s Christmas lights and a £50 cash prize.

Amelia Brown at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The festival which runs until next Sunday is expected to attract hundreds of people to the town in the coming week during the half-term school holidays.