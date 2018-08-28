Partly Cloudy

Quiet market town invaded by extravagant scarecrows

PUBLISHED: 22:58 21 October 2018 | UPDATED: 22:58 21 October 2018

Shellie and Ryan Chettle and Laila Hoddie at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Archant

A quiet market town in Suffolk has been invaded by a host of extravagant and imaginative scarecrows.

Jane Hulston at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJane Hulston at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Halesworth Scarecrow Festival returned on Saturday with a number of innovative figures catching the eye.

More than 90 scarecrows are being displayed by local businesses down the Thoroughfare, around Market Place and through to Angel Link.

Harry Pearce at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHarry Pearce at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Organiser Karen Prime who has described the festival as a “must do event for October half-term” is delighted with how well it has started.

She said: “We have seen some brilliant scarecrows from Lego to The Incredibles and everyone is really enjoying it. The festival is off to a great start.

Ashley and Harvey Cross at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAshley and Harvey Cross at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Children have loved the treasure trail and there is a great buzz around the town.”

Entry for the treasure trail costs £1 and winners are in with a chance to turn on the town’s Christmas lights and a £50 cash prize.

Amelia Brown at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNAmelia Brown at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The festival which runs until next Sunday is expected to attract hundreds of people to the town in the coming week during the half-term school holidays.

Krystal, Summer and Lucy Swain at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNKrystal, Summer and Lucy Swain at the scarecrow festival in Halesworth Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk man died scaling Russian mountain

Yesterday, 21:19 Amy Gibbons
Daniel Read's inquest was heard at the Coroners Court at Beacon House in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A man from Suffolk died while attempting to climb the tallest mountain in Europe, an inquest heard.

Gallery: Batman etched on man’s prosthetic leg as Ipswich garage launches free innovative vinyl wrap service

Yesterday, 19:00 Megan Aldous
Impressive Batman design on prosthetic leg in Ipswich Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

A Royal Mail employee is thrilled to have his favourite superhero on his prosthetic leg thanks to an Ipswich garage.

Man charged following early morning police chase

Yesterday, 17:45 James Carr
A man has been charged following a police chase in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with a host of driving offences after a police chase through Lowestoft.

Woman in her 80s suffers serious chest injuries following morning car crash

Yesterday, 17:23 James Carr
Police are appealing for information after a serious car crash on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital with serious chest injuries after a car crash during the morning rush hour, with another driver also hospitalised.

Long delays on A12 near Colchester as crash partially blocks northbound carriageway

Yesterday, 17:22 Will Jefford
The A12 near Colchester United's stadium, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash on the A12 has partially blocked the northbound road between J27 and J28 near Colchester United’s Football Stadium.

Popular Suffolk teacher died attempting ‘risky’ skydiving move

Yesterday, 16:52 Amy Gibbons
Inspirational teacher James Brooke, 26, died following a skydiving accident at Beccles Airfield Picture: RIVERWALK SCHOOL

A young teacher died after attempting a “high performance” skydiving manoeuvre, an inquest heard.

Woman hit by car outside department store

Yesterday, 16:12 James Carr
There has been a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Smallgate, Beccles. Photo: Google.

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside a department store.

