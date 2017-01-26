Overcast

Halesworth drink-driver who was nearly four times limit crashed on way to Slimming World meeting

17:03 26 January 2017

A woman has been spared jail after she was involved in a crash while nearly four times the drink-drive limit on the way to a Slimming World meeting.

South East Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich heard Linda Griffin, of Bedingfield Crescent, Halesworth, walked away from the accident and was followed to her home.

The 58-year-old pleaded guilty to drink-driving in London Road, Halesworth, on January 9.

Prosecutor Lucy Miller said Griffin’s Vauxhall Corsa collided with another woman’s vehicle.

Griffin started walking away from the scene, but the other driver called her husband who followed Griffin to Bedingfield Crescent.

Mrs Miller said police arrived at Griffin’s home and a roadside breath test showed 146 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs. However, the roadside breath test is an estimated reading.

Griffin was arrested on suspicion of drink-drive and taken to a police investigation centre.

When she was took a test on an intoximeter while in custody she registered 133mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

Griffin told police she had finished work at lunchtime, went home, and consumed either vodka or ginger wine.

Mrs Miller said Griffin fell asleep and woke up at 5.30pm, realised she was late for a Slimming World meeting and had decided to drive.

Griffin claimed to have given her name to a man who arrived at the crash scene. She then walked home to get her documents. She invited the man in but he declined, the court heard.

Griffin said she waited for police to arrive at her address.

Declan Gallagher, representing Griffin, said his client had an ongoing issue with alcohol and was now seeking help through substance abuse organisation Turning Point.

Following a pre-sentence report, which was compiled by a probation officer, Griffin was given a 12-week prison term, suspended for 12 months and was disqualified from driving for 30 months.

She was also given a 12-month supervision order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

In addition Griffin was ordered to pay £85 towards prosecution costs, as well as £115 to the victims’ fund.

