Halesworth holistic health project gets £25k donation

Artist's impression of the new Information and Resource Centre (ISC) in Halesworth. Design by LSI Architects. LSI Architects

A project to build an information and support centre (ISC) for patients with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, their families and carers, has received a £25,000 boost.

Halesworth Community Nursing Care Fund (HCNCF) received the donation from the Heveningham Hall Country Fair Trust.

Construction of the £710,000 ISC is to start later this year and the project will provide benefits advice, children and family support, complementary therapies, help understanding a diagnosis, counselling and bereavement support for people living within a 15-mile radius of Halesworth.

Ted Edwards, ISC chairman thanked the trust for its generous support.

He said: “We are delighted that we will soon be in a position to begin building work, and look forward to watching the centre develop over the coming year for the benefit of local people.

“Although we have met our £710,000 target to fund the construction, we are continuing to fundraise towards the running costs of the ISC and hope that people will continue to support us as we move into the next phase of this exciting project.”

The ISC will be built on land next to Cutlers Hill Surgery in Halesworth.

Anne Clark, of Heveningham Hall Country Fair, said: “The Trustees of Heveningham Hall Country Fair are pleased to continue supporting HCNCF with their ISC project.