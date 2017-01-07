Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Halesworth rail crossing could still be closed – unless it is used safely

17:24 18 January 2017

Campaigner Jill Reece on the barrow crossing at Halesworth Station.

Campaigner Jill Reece on the barrow crossing at Halesworth Station.

Archant

Work will be carried out next week to install gates at a station crossing on the east Suffolk rail line after campaigners fought off moves to close it.

Comment

But rail bosses still believe the barrow crossing at Halesworth is dangerous – and people are being warned to use it carefully or it could be shut in future.

Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey was delighted Network Rail had decided to install the gates.

She said: “It is good news. Network Rail is clear though that if people continue to cross unsafely, then there is a risk that the crossing will have to close in the future.

“I hope the installation of these gates will help change behaviour so passengers will still be able to enjoy a safe and convenient passage to the other side of the station.”

Network Rail wanted to close the crossing completely owing to “significant safety concerns”.

It said there had been instances of people walking off the platform onto the tracks and crossing when trains are in the station, which can block people’s view of the track, and even people attempting to cross when trains are approaching the crossing.

Work on the gates will start on January 23 and they will be put in place at the end of the platform to act as a barrier between pedestrians and the railway, and provide a timely reminder to people to stop, look and listen for trains before they cross.

Network Rail said a sign will be attached to the gates with advice about how to use the crossing safely.

This will advise people to only use the crossing if they are a station user as it is not a public right of way; cross only if there are no trains at either platform and check no trains are approaching; and to get off bikes before crossing.

Richard Schofield, Network Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “I have significant concerns about safety at this crossing, and urge those who use it to make sure that they do so safely by not crossing when trains are in the station and checking that no trains are approaching before they cross.

“We listened to people who use this crossing regularly and agreed that putting a physical barrier in place should increase safety, but we will continue to monitor the situation. We are committed to improving safety at level crossings as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.”

Network Rail will to monitor the crossing and review the situation later in the year.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

‘We Love Bury St Edmunds’ Facebook group celebrates a year of success

47 minutes ago
The We Love Bury St Edmunds supporters photo bomb the statue of St Edmund celebrating over a year since the group was born - founder James Sheen

Andy Abbott reports on how Facebook group “We Love Bury St Edmunds” has brought thousands of people together from across the globe.

Stand-off in Crowfield with man believed to have been armed is resolved peacefully

16:41 Jason Noble
Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

A stand-off with a man believed to be armed in Crowfield which has been ongoing since 11.15pm on Monday has been resolved peacefully, police have said.

Updated: Ex-RAF man from Stowmarket, formerly based at RAF Honington, jailed for sex abuse of boy scout 30 years ago

18:02 Ben Mitchell
Ex Royal Air Force Serviceman Richard Philpotts, of Stowmarket, Suffolk was sentenced on 16 January 2017 to three years’ imprisonment following conviction in relation to a single victim of one offence of indecent assault on a child below the age of 14, committed between 1986 and 1987.

A former RAF corporal and scout master has been jailed at a court martial for three years for the sexual abuse of a boy scout more than 30 years ago in Germany.

People must take heed of flood warnings, Prime Minister says after Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex was put on high alert

17:53 Annabelle Dickson
Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2017. See PA story POLITICS PMQs May. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

People must take flood warnings seriously, the Prime Minister has said after the region was put on high alert over a tidal surge last week.

Cost of dualling A120 in Essex could cost as much as £825million

17:51 Michael Steward
A120 at Marks Tey

A potential new dualled A120 route between Braintree and Marks Tey will cost between £475million and £825m, it was announced yesterday.

Halesworth rail crossing could still be closed – unless it is used safely

17:24 Richard Cornwell
Campaigner Jill Reece on the barrow crossing at Halesworth Station.

Work will be carried out next week to install gates at a station crossing on the east Suffolk rail line after campaigners fought off moves to close it.

Suffolk firefighters rise to medical 999 challenges

17:13 Emma Brennan
The launch of the trial at Sudbury fire station

Lives have been saved as a result of a pilot scheme which has seen cardiac arrest emergencies in parts of the county dealt with by firefighters.

Most read

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Updated: ‘Heavily armed’ police train rifles on house at centre of Crowfield stand-off as more ‘hole up’ in village hall

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ and short of answers after FA Cup defeat at Lincoln

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Video: Shots fired in attempted robbery at Tesco supermarket in Clacton as suspects escape empty-handed

Tesco at Clacton - the scene of an armed raid

‘Get over it’ says Corrie’s mum after ‘vile’ haters unearth niche dating site link

Corrie McKeague and April Oliver. Photo courtesy of April Oliver

Stick with Mick McCarthy - Ipswich Town managing director urges

A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1. 07/01/17

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Poll: Is it time for Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy to go?

Mick McCarthy walks off the pitch at Sincil Bank last night

Reaction: Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy ‘embarrassed’ and short of answers after FA Cup defeat at Lincoln

An unhappy Mick McCarthy at Sincil Bank

Updated: ‘Heavily armed’ police train rifles on house at centre of Crowfield stand-off as more ‘hole up’ in village hall

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Stick with Mick McCarthy - Ipswich Town managing director urges

A stoney faced Mick McCarthy makes his way to the dressing rooms at half-time with the FA Cup tie at 1-1. 07/01/17

Stand-off in Crowfield with man believed to have been armed is resolved peacefully

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Gallery: From sweet to sour - The change in fortunes of Mick McCarthy and Ipswich Town

Ipswich Manager Mick McCarthy at Portman Road for the FA Cup match with Lincoln City
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24