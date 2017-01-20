Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Half of extremely rare coin to be auctioned in Ipswich next weekend

14:21 20 January 2017

Ipswich halfpenny up for auction at Lockdales

Ipswich halfpenny up for auction at Lockdales

Archant

A half of one of the world’s rarest coins is to be auctioned off in Suffolk next weekend.

Comment

This King Stephen cut halfpenny was minted in Ipswich during a reign lasting between 1135 and 1154.

Bidding will start at around the £150 mark when coin collectors and dealers bid for it at Martlesham auctioneers Lockdales on Saturday, January 28.

Auction manager James Sadler said: “There are only four of these coins known in the whole world.

“This is a genuinely rare coin, and that isn’t a term I use lightly.

“Back in the days when it was minted in Ipswich, the town was a very big trading place, one of the biggest in the country.”

The mint was believed to have been situated under the Buttermarket area.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Man admits attempting to rob Colchester post office using axe and plastic gun

13:20 Colin Adwent
Shrub End Post Office

A 32-year-old has been warned he is likely to face a substantial prison term after he admitted attempting to rob a Colchester post office brandishing a gun and an axe.

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

14:30 Matt Reason
The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

A sinkhole has opened up in Sudbury, forcing the closure of key road in and out of the town.

Half of extremely rare coin to be auctioned in Ipswich next weekend

14:21
Ipswich halfpenny up for auction at Lockdales

A half of one of the world’s rarest coins is to be auctioned off in Suffolk next weekend.

What to do in Ipswich and elsewhere in Suffolk this weekend

14:16 Natalie Sadler
Crown Pools, Ipswich.

Looking for a family day out, something to entertain younger children or a chance to get some fresh air? Our weekly days out guide brings you suggestions for family activities to entertain various age groups throughout the weekend.

Man who stayed for two years at James Paget University Hospital removed after court order

11:26 Matt Stott
James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

A Suffolk man has been evicted from his hospital bed by court order after he “unnecessarily” refused to leave for more than two years.

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

10:39 Emily Townsend
A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

A crewman has died after a boiler backfired in the engine room of the Manhattan Bridge container ship as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Blaze destroys car and damages shop in Clacton

12:18 Emily Townsend
File picture of Essex fire engines.

Arsonists set fire to bin bags in Clacton last night, firefighters believe.

Most read

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Updated: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

A person has died and another is seriously injured after an 'explosion in a boiler room' of a ship

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Man who stayed for two years at James Paget University Hospital removed after court order

James Paget University Hospital, Gorleston, Norfolk.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Mick McCarthy: I don’t doubt myself, I leave that to others

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Poll: Another blow for Ipswich Town as Adam Webster will miss the rest of the season

Adam Webster is out for the season

Updated: ‘Heavily armed’ police train rifles on house at centre of Crowfield stand-off as more ‘hole up’ in village hall

The scene of a stand-off in Crowfield. Image: Glen Marney

Gallery: See pictures of sinkhole which has forced main road closure in Sudbury

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24