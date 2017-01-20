Half of extremely rare coin to be auctioned in Ipswich next weekend

Ipswich halfpenny up for auction at Lockdales Archant

A half of one of the world’s rarest coins is to be auctioned off in Suffolk next weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This King Stephen cut halfpenny was minted in Ipswich during a reign lasting between 1135 and 1154.

Bidding will start at around the £150 mark when coin collectors and dealers bid for it at Martlesham auctioneers Lockdales on Saturday, January 28.

Auction manager James Sadler said: “There are only four of these coins known in the whole world.

“This is a genuinely rare coin, and that isn’t a term I use lightly.

“Back in the days when it was minted in Ipswich, the town was a very big trading place, one of the biggest in the country.”

The mint was believed to have been situated under the Buttermarket area.