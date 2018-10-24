Partly Cloudy

Elmer to delight youngsters with half-term spooktacular Halloween festivities

24 October, 2018 - 07:30
Spooktacular festivities in store at Sailmakers with Elmer Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

Spooktacular festivities in store at Sailmakers with Elmer Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

Lovable children’s book character Elmer the Elephant is due to delight youngsters by joining in with a series of spooktacular Halloween festivities in Ipswich this week.

Youngsters are due to take part in ghoulish goings-on Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

The popular pachyderm, star of next year’s Elmer’s Big Parade trail expected to draw in bumper crowds to the town, is making a trunk call at Sailmakers Shopping Centre over four days.

And the fictional favourite is on the lookout for Suffolk’s scariest Halloween horror as part of a fancy dress photograph competition taking place on Spooky Saturday.

Throughout the four-day event Elmer will be on hand as youngsters aged three and over join in with ghostly goings-on – featuring ghoulish arts and crafts – on Thursday and Friday from 12pm-5pm.

Activities including a witch hat toss and Halloween bowling, alongside face painters, are to run throughout the session.

Elmer the elephant will be star of the show at this week's Halloween festivities Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

Norman Lloyd, who is managing the 2019 Elmer’s Big Parade campaign aimed at raising a record amount for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are pleased that Elmer can spend some time in Sailmakers over the half term break.

“He always proves really popular with adults and children alike so it is great to have him out in such a family friendly space.

“And he just loves having his photo taken, so this activity sounds perfect.”

Meanwhile, Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo, added: “We love putting on something special and spooky for Halloween and this treat should be just the trick and we’ve got Elmer coming along as a bonus.

Witch's toss is just one of the activities for children and families Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

“It makes a visit to the centre different and it’s lovely to see the children enjoying themselves and doing something creative.”

Elmer – of British author David McKee’s children’s picture book series – is starring in the 2019 Big Parade trail in Ipswich next year.

Aimed at raising thousands of pounds for St Elizabeth Hospice, the event will bring 50 large and 100 small Elmers for children, families and adults alike to discover.

It follows the hugely successful Pigs Gone Wild campaign in 2019 and will see the hospice join forces with Wild in Art and Elmer publishers Anderson Press.

Elmer the elephant gets a hug from campaign manager Norman Lloyd. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pigs Gone Wild attracted around 250,000 visitors to Ipswich in 2016 and boosted the economy by an estimated £1million. In total, it raised £200,000 for the hospice.

‘What are the parents doing?’ - Attack on boy, 15, branded ‘horrific’ and ‘disgusting’

21:02 James Carr
A 15-year-old boy was attacked near the fountains on Lowestoft’s Royal Thoroughfare. Photo: James Carr.

A savage attack on a 15-year-old boy by a “pack” of teenage girls and a teenage boy has been branded as “disgusting” by horrified onlookers.

Fans asked to pay respects to Beattie at Portman Road

19:30 Will Jefford
Kevin Beattie sadly died on September 16, aged 64. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fans are encouraged to pay their respects to club legend Kevin Beattie at Portman Road – rather than at Seven Hills Crematorium – when his funeral takes place on Friday.

Warning over gas cylinders after two people left homeless following explosion

19:12 Andrew Hirst
Debris from the exploded gas cylinder Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two people have been left homeless after a gas cylinder exploded and left debris 50 metres away.

See the dazzling display of 23,000 poppies cascading down side of church

19:00 Michael Steward
The stunning display at St Peter's in Sudbury Picture: SUDBURY TOWN COUNCIL

A stunning cascade of more than 23,000 handcrafted poppies can be seen falling from a Suffolk church following a community-backed project to commemorate the Armistice centenary.

Five of the best Airbnb places you can stay in Suffolk

19:00 Megan Aldous
Airbnb has had a successful year in East Anglia Picture: AIRBNB/ADRIAN BUCK

From a dragon house to a quirky converted grain-store - find out where you could enjoy your next break in Suffolk.

Judge rues knife crime ‘epidemic’ before jailing 22-year-old for stabbing

18:05 Tom Potter
His Honour Judge Martyn Levett Picture: GREGG BROWN

A judge lamented levels of knife crime as approaching “epidemic proportions” before jailing a Suffolk father-of-two for stabbing another man outside a pub.

Video: Why was a helicopter flying over Ipswich waterfront?

17:43 Andrew Hirst
Stock of Ipswich Waterfront Picture: NEIL PERRY

A low flying helicopter over the Ipswich waterfront has been causing a stir among passersby this afternoon.

‘I feel so much happier, healthier and confident’ - mum tells of winning national Slimming World award

Katie Clark has been recognised by Slimming World Picture: KATIE CLARK/SLIMMING WORLD

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Recap: Blues remain bottom after Roofe and Cooper goals secure Leeds win

Kemar Roofe opens the scoring for Leeds Picture Pagepix

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Leeds United

Paul Hurst at Elland Road after the final whistle Picture Pagepix

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Town to install CCTV in aftermath of shocking sex attack on teenage boy

CCTV will be installed across Bungay following the sexual assault of a teenage boy. The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher.

