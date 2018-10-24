Elmer to delight youngsters with half-term spooktacular Halloween festivities

Spooktacular festivities in store at Sailmakers with Elmer Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

Lovable children’s book character Elmer the Elephant is due to delight youngsters by joining in with a series of spooktacular Halloween festivities in Ipswich this week.

Youngsters are due to take part in ghoulish goings-on Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD Youngsters are due to take part in ghoulish goings-on Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

The popular pachyderm, star of next year’s Elmer’s Big Parade trail expected to draw in bumper crowds to the town, is making a trunk call at Sailmakers Shopping Centre over four days.

And the fictional favourite is on the lookout for Suffolk’s scariest Halloween horror as part of a fancy dress photograph competition taking place on Spooky Saturday.

Throughout the four-day event Elmer will be on hand as youngsters aged three and over join in with ghostly goings-on – featuring ghoulish arts and crafts – on Thursday and Friday from 12pm-5pm.

Activities including a witch hat toss and Halloween bowling, alongside face painters, are to run throughout the session.

Elmer the elephant will be star of the show at this week's Halloween festivities Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD Elmer the elephant will be star of the show at this week's Halloween festivities Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

Norman Lloyd, who is managing the 2019 Elmer’s Big Parade campaign aimed at raising a record amount for St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are pleased that Elmer can spend some time in Sailmakers over the half term break.

“He always proves really popular with adults and children alike so it is great to have him out in such a family friendly space.

“And he just loves having his photo taken, so this activity sounds perfect.”

Meanwhile, Sailmakers manager Mike Sorhaindo, added: “We love putting on something special and spooky for Halloween and this treat should be just the trick and we’ve got Elmer coming along as a bonus.

Witch's toss is just one of the activities for children and families Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD Witch's toss is just one of the activities for children and families Picture: WARREN PAGE/PAGEPIX LTD

“It makes a visit to the centre different and it’s lovely to see the children enjoying themselves and doing something creative.”

Elmer – of British author David McKee’s children’s picture book series – is starring in the 2019 Big Parade trail in Ipswich next year.

Aimed at raising thousands of pounds for St Elizabeth Hospice, the event will bring 50 large and 100 small Elmers for children, families and adults alike to discover.

It follows the hugely successful Pigs Gone Wild campaign in 2019 and will see the hospice join forces with Wild in Art and Elmer publishers Anderson Press.

Elmer the elephant gets a hug from campaign manager Norman Lloyd. Picture: GREGG BROWN Elmer the elephant gets a hug from campaign manager Norman Lloyd. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pigs Gone Wild attracted around 250,000 visitors to Ipswich in 2016 and boosted the economy by an estimated £1million. In total, it raised £200,000 for the hospice.