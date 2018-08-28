‘I’ve heard a lot of screaming’ - Holywells Park plays hosts to scary clowns and ghouls

Who's Afraaid of the Park? Organised by St Elizabeth Hospice, Ipswich.

An Ipswich ‘scare maze’ has raised thousands of pounds for the St Elizabeth Hospice over Halloween weekend.

He's behind you!

The maze was first created by the hospice’s event organisers last year and has since raised over £19,000.

Now in it’s second year, the Who’s Afraid of the Park? attracted hundreds of people down to Holywells Park this Halloween weekend.

This years attraction featured sixteen different themed ‘scare zones’ where volunteers dressed up to terrify the people of Ipswich.

One of the event organisers, Becky Jedrzejewski, 26, was there on the night to ensure things went as planned.

The 'scare maze' raised over £12,000 for the St Elizabeth Hospice

Miss Jedrzejewski said: “We obviously did it last year for the first time,

“Bakc then we just saw a gap in the market for a Halloween event in Ipswich.

“It’s a great thing to do on Halloween weekend and it’s a bit of a different option compared to just going out on the town.”

“I think some people do it for the challenge.

Some 50 volunteers got their Halloween on for the maze

“We have had a lot of people who are scared as they are about to go round, so it’s also about that thrill.

“I’ve heard a lot of screaming tonight, so we know our scarers have done their job.”

The maze was certainly not for the faint-hearted.

Those who dared to enter the haunted park would have set-off down into the darkness and encountered some scenes of true horror.

I don't know what "it" is but it's terrifying

Miss Jedrzejewski said: “We just had a bit of a brainstorm.

“We had quite a few different themes in our zones and some scenes set out.

“Apart from the killer clowns we have a creepy tea party with everyone in a 1950s get-up.

“There’s also a cult-type scene with everyone dressed as monks.”

At least someone was smiling by the end of the maze

The zones were all manned by some 50 volunteers who all gave their time, and acting skills, to make the maze as spooky as possible.

It seems to have been an all round winner, scaring punters and raking in the money for a worthy cause.

Unfortunately, the night didn’t end well for the organisers.

“We had to go round and collect in all the props at one in the morning,” said Miss Jedrzejewski.

“That might not seem so bad but we also had to stand down all of the scarers too, so yes I got a bit scared.”