Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Woefully inadequate’ - Hadleigh objectors describe plans for business park on farmland

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 October 2018

The entrance from Stone Street, which will be the main access for the proposed new business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The entrance from Stone Street, which will be the main access for the proposed new business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Plans by an Anglian timber importer to develop a new business park on farmland in Hadleigh have been described as “woefully inadequate” by objectors.

Planned site for a business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPSPlanned site for a business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GA Imports submitted plans to develop the land south of Hadleigh Bowling Club in Stone Street into industrial and commercial units, as it has outgrown its current space in Halstead, Essex.

In its planning submission, the firm said Hadleigh was an ideal location but there were not currently any suitable buildings already in existence.

Guy Atherton, director, said the plans would enable the company to develop a fit for purpose warehouse and by creating further units for other businesses would also create up to 60 jobs.

But the plans have already received 13 objections from members of the public, as well as strong opposition from The Hadleigh Society, Hadleigh Bowling Club and Hadleigh Parish Council.

Richard Fletcher, lead for environment and planning at the Hadleigh Society said: “It is considered that the scheme, even with this latest submission, remains woefully inadequate and unsympathetic to its surroundings, as well as continuing to represent unsustainable development.”

The bowling club said it would “cause significant and major harm to the quality and character of this area,” and added that the narrow country lanes made it unsuitable for HGV traffic.

The club said silence was required in competitive bowling matches, which would be disturbed by industrial activity there.

Mr Atherton said: “There is little commercial space available of the right size and structure in the area, and in tandem with my own business the aim is to create a small rural business park with a mixture of units sizes that will meet the local demand.

“Use of the existing commercial access off Stone Street means there should be little disruption to the local infrastructure.

“Care has been taken to ensure the development will blend into the environment, and meets with the council’s planning policies which actively encourage the need for more rural business parks.”

The consultation period is ongoing until November 6, with a deadline for determination set for January 15.

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

Yesterday, 21:00 Andrew Hirst
The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

A Suffolk singer is returning to her home county for a Christmas concert in aid of a children’s charity.

Rugby squad’s tutu-lly new look to support teammate with cancer

Yesterday, 21:00 Emily Townsend
Their tutu-lly new look is all in aid of Stand Up to Cancer and supporting Bully's cancer battle Picture: MARK HEWLETT PHOTOGRAPHY / STAND UP TO CANCER

A campaigning rugby team slipped into a tutu-lly vibrant kit in a bid to crush cancer and save lives – in honour of teammate Bully.

Opinion: Farewell DVDs: You brought us entertainment but you’re now set for the loft!

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
Don't expect to find a DVD player at John Lewis after the current stock has been sold!

John Lewis is to stop selling DVD players. The “must have” technology of the first years of the 21st century is now officially redundant – here Paul Geater looks at but what might be next to bite the dust.

‘Woefully inadequate’ - Hadleigh objectors describe plans for business park on farmland

Yesterday, 19:00 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The entrance from Stone Street, which will be the main access for the proposed new business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans by an Anglian timber importer to develop a new business park on farmland in Hadleigh have been described as “woefully inadequate” by objectors.

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Yesterday, 19:00 Michael Steward
Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

The mother of missing Cockfield man Chas Thacker has made a heartfelt plea for help in searching for her son.

Hospital turnaround chief tipped for ambulance job

Yesterday, 18:33 Geraldine Scott
Dorothy Hosein. Picture: Ian Burt

The woman tipped to temporarily take the reins at the region’s ambulance trust when the service’s chief executive steps down has a history of turning around a failing hospital.

Woman pleads guilty to causing death of popular 82-year-old by careless driving

Yesterday, 17:40 Will Jefford
An area of the B1066 as it passes near-by Stanstead in Suffolk. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman who died in a tragic road crash as a car swerved to avoid her was in the “wrong place in the wrong time”, a court heard.

Most read

Updated: ‘There are lots of things at this football club I would change’- full transcript as Hurst questions Town’s direction

Town manager Paul Hurst giving instructions from the touchline. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Mother makes emotional plea for help in searching for missing son

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: Big interview: Freddie Sears on Ipswich Town fighting relegation, rumours of discontent and Hurst’s methods

Freddie Sears has been speaking about Ipswich Town's poor start to the season. Photo: Steve Waller

‘Suffolk made me who I am’ - Singing sensation looks forward to homecoming Christmas concert

The Chrissy at Christmas concert takes place at Aldeburgh Church Picture: CHRISTINA JOHNSTON

Updated: Appeal for public help as concern grows for missing Cockfield man

Police are asking local residents and farmers to search their outbuildings for Chas Thacker Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video: ‘To my knowledge that’s kind of hearsay’ – Hurst responds to Holland’s claim Evans is lining up a replacement

Paul Hurst has responded to comments made by Matt Holland. Picture: ARCHANT

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24