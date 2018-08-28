‘Woefully inadequate’ - Hadleigh objectors describe plans for business park on farmland

The entrance from Stone Street, which will be the main access for the proposed new business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

Plans by an Anglian timber importer to develop a new business park on farmland in Hadleigh have been described as “woefully inadequate” by objectors.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Planned site for a business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Planned site for a business park in Hadleigh Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GA Imports submitted plans to develop the land south of Hadleigh Bowling Club in Stone Street into industrial and commercial units, as it has outgrown its current space in Halstead, Essex.

In its planning submission, the firm said Hadleigh was an ideal location but there were not currently any suitable buildings already in existence.

Guy Atherton, director, said the plans would enable the company to develop a fit for purpose warehouse and by creating further units for other businesses would also create up to 60 jobs.

But the plans have already received 13 objections from members of the public, as well as strong opposition from The Hadleigh Society, Hadleigh Bowling Club and Hadleigh Parish Council.

Richard Fletcher, lead for environment and planning at the Hadleigh Society said: “It is considered that the scheme, even with this latest submission, remains woefully inadequate and unsympathetic to its surroundings, as well as continuing to represent unsustainable development.”

The bowling club said it would “cause significant and major harm to the quality and character of this area,” and added that the narrow country lanes made it unsuitable for HGV traffic.

The club said silence was required in competitive bowling matches, which would be disturbed by industrial activity there.

Mr Atherton said: “There is little commercial space available of the right size and structure in the area, and in tandem with my own business the aim is to create a small rural business park with a mixture of units sizes that will meet the local demand.

“Use of the existing commercial access off Stone Street means there should be little disruption to the local infrastructure.

“Care has been taken to ensure the development will blend into the environment, and meets with the council’s planning policies which actively encourage the need for more rural business parks.”

The consultation period is ongoing until November 6, with a deadline for determination set for January 15.