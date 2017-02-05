Halstead and Braintree pubs broken into on consecutive days

Two Essex pubs have been broken into within two days.

The Chapel Inn, in Market Hill, Braintree, was raised at 8.30pm on Monday, January 30.

Suspects broke into the pub’s office, gaining access by climbing onto the flat roof of the kitchen and forcing open a window.

A four-figure sum of cash was stolen from the petty cash tins, staff tips and money bagged for till floats.

The burglars also left muddy footprints on the floor.

Burglars also broke into the Royal Oak pub in Halstead High Street between 10.30am and 12.30pm the following day.

Suspects entered the living area from the roof and forced open the window.

They went to the office and stole a three-figure sum of cash.

Anybody who has any information about either incident is asked to contact Det con Gemma White at Braintree on Essex Police 101. People can also give information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.