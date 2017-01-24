Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Hammer and pole used by raiders during armed robbery at Silver End Co-op

11:48 24 January 2017

Stock image of robber. Image: Robert Hoetink

Stock image of robber. Image: Robert Hoetink

Archant

Masked raiders armed with a hammer and a pole pushed staff to the floor and demanded cash from a safe at a corner shop in Witham last night.

Comment

Staff at the Co-op store in Broadway, Silver End were left shaken by the break-in, which happened at around 9.50pm and saw a four figure sum of cash stolen.

Police are now investigating whether the raid could be linked to three other break-ins in the area.

Armed robbers forced staff to open a safe at a Co-op in Abels Road, Halstead on January 17, people were threatened with axes at a post office in Great Yeldham on January 5 and crowbars were used to threaten workers at the Chelmsford Star Co-op in Church Street, Braintree on December 16.

Detective Chief Inspector Josie Hayes, who is leading the investigation, said: “This would have been a frightening ordeal for the store staff.

“There have been a number of similar incidents in the area during the past month and investigators are establishing whether the offences are connected.

“I would urge anybody who has any information about the people who may be responsible or involved to come forward.

She added: “Essex Police will not tolerate people causing fear and threatening violence and we are confident that we will find the people responsible. The local community can play an important part in bringing these people to justice and I would urge anyone with any information about these incidents to come forward.”

The three men police want to speak to after the Silver End Co-op robbery had their faces covered. One was wearing a green coat, dark bottoms and had a northern accent.

The second man was wearing a black coat and the third man was white, was wearing dark baseball cap with a possible silver Nike tick on it, a thigh length blue coat, navy blue jeans and a white scarf with a blue pattern.

A 17-year-old man was arrested near the scene on suspicion of robbery and possession of drugs and is in custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Essex Police’s serious and organised crime unit by dialling 101.

Keywords: Essex Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Hammer and pole used by raiders during armed robbery at Silver End Co-op

11:48 Emily Townsend
Stock image of robber. Image: Robert Hoetink

Masked raiders armed with a hammer and a pole pushed staff to the floor and demanded cash from a safe at a corner shop in Witham last night.

Council spending plan targets return of the Women’s Tour to Tendring

9 minutes ago Will Lodge
The cyclists finish Stage 2 of the Aviva Women's Tour in Clacton-on-Sea in 2015.

A new town square for Dovercourt is part of Tendring District Council’s spending plans next year – while the Women’s Tour cycle race is also set to return to the area.

Proposals to cut IVF in east Suffolk and Ipswich turned down by NHS commissioners

14 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Funding for IVF in Ipswich and east Suffolk will not be cut

No cuts will be made to IVF in east Suffolk after a public consultation, medics have revealed this morning.

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

11:00 Emily Townsend
Police were called at 6.35am to reports of a crash between a car and a bicycle on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

A man in his 30s has died after a serious crash in Newmarket this morning.

Widow of Tunisia attack victim Philip Heathcote “played dead” after being shot by beach gunman

12:21 David Wilcock
Philip Heathcote.

The widow of a man killed in the Tunisia terror attack has described how she “played dead” after they were both gunned down as they relaxed on a 30th wedding anniversary holiday, during an inquest into her husband’s death.

£60k worth of computers stolen from lorry trailer while driver slept in Stanway layby

11:35 Michael Steward
A lorry similar to the one which had £60k worth of computer monitors stolen

Nearly £60,000 worth of computer monitors were stolen from a lorry trailer parked in a layby while the driver slept.

Abnormal load warning for Suffolk drivers – huge yacht will arrive at Fox’s Marina this Sunday

10:51 Emily Townsend
Abnormal load. Stock image by Kevin Smith

Motorists across Suffolk are being warned they may experience delays on Sunday, January 29 as police escort an abnormal load through the county.

Most read

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Police were called at 6.35am to reports of a crash between a car and a bicycle on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

Abusive former Colchester soldier who ‘terrorised’ neighbours is spared jail

Stanley Snellgrove leaves Ipswich Crown Court.

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council

Video: Watch Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill video - ‘love song for Suffolk’ filmed in Framlingham

Framlingham Castle appears at the end of Ed Sheeran's video

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Steven Taylor could be the big character that Ipswich Town need, says Darren Ambrose

Steven Taylor, pictured in action at Newcastle

New loan signing Toumani Diagouraga to wear the number 37 shirt at Ipswich Town

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured in action for Leeds United

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy wants to ‘win stuff’ and test himself before he retires

Newcastle United's Daryl Murphy

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers: We’re letting Mick McCarthy down with our performances

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

MPs and peers will have to give the green light to start EU divorce proceedings

Lord Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court, announcing that the Government has lost its appeal against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. Picture Supreme Court/PA Wire
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24