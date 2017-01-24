Hammer and pole used by raiders during armed robbery at Silver End Co-op

Stock image of robber. Image: Robert Hoetink Archant

Masked raiders armed with a hammer and a pole pushed staff to the floor and demanded cash from a safe at a corner shop in Witham last night.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at the Co-op store in Broadway, Silver End were left shaken by the break-in, which happened at around 9.50pm and saw a four figure sum of cash stolen.

Police are now investigating whether the raid could be linked to three other break-ins in the area.

Armed robbers forced staff to open a safe at a Co-op in Abels Road, Halstead on January 17, people were threatened with axes at a post office in Great Yeldham on January 5 and crowbars were used to threaten workers at the Chelmsford Star Co-op in Church Street, Braintree on December 16.

Detective Chief Inspector Josie Hayes, who is leading the investigation, said: “This would have been a frightening ordeal for the store staff.

“There have been a number of similar incidents in the area during the past month and investigators are establishing whether the offences are connected.

“I would urge anybody who has any information about the people who may be responsible or involved to come forward.

She added: “Essex Police will not tolerate people causing fear and threatening violence and we are confident that we will find the people responsible. The local community can play an important part in bringing these people to justice and I would urge anyone with any information about these incidents to come forward.”

The three men police want to speak to after the Silver End Co-op robbery had their faces covered. One was wearing a green coat, dark bottoms and had a northern accent.

The second man was wearing a black coat and the third man was white, was wearing dark baseball cap with a possible silver Nike tick on it, a thigh length blue coat, navy blue jeans and a white scarf with a blue pattern.

A 17-year-old man was arrested near the scene on suspicion of robbery and possession of drugs and is in custody.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Essex Police’s serious and organised crime unit by dialling 101.