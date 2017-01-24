Hammer-wielding burglar jailed after early morning raid on Ipswich home

An Ipswich man who was awoken by a noise in his flat in the early hours of the morning was confronted by an intruder holding a hammer, a court has heard.

Jay Munday immediately asked Simon Riley for money and ordered him to hand over his bank cards and PIN which he subsequently used to withdraw £500 cash and pay a hotel bill, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

During the incident at Mr Riley’s flat in Portman Road on June 16 last year, Munday told him he had “done some bad things in the past” and said he had friends who had a gun, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Munday, 28, of Alderman Road, admitted aggravated burglary and three offences of fraud and asked for 14 offences to be considered. He was jailed for seven years.

The court heard that after Munday demanded money Mr Riley gave him £40 cash.

Mr Crimp said that before leaving the flat by climbing out of the lounge window, Munday had threatened to come back and kill Mr Riley if he contacted the police.

When Mr Riley went to his building society, he discovered £500 cash had been withdrawn from his account and his cards had been used to pay for transactions totalling more than £150.

Joanne Eley, for Munday, said her client recognised the incident must have been frightening for Mr Riley and wished to apologise.

She said Munday had committed the offences because of his drug habit. She said he denied carrying a hammer and claimed he was carrying a branch he had picked up when he entered Mr Riley’s flat through an open window.