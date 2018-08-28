Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hammond says budget good for East Anglia

PUBLISHED: 18:02 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 18:02 29 October 2018

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond making his Budget statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday October 29, 2018. See PA story BUDGET Main. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond making his Budget statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday October 29, 2018. See PA story BUDGET Main. Photo credit should read: PA Wire

Chancellor Philip Hammond said little about the East of England during his budget speech, but in a statement released by The Treasury later he said it would be good for the region.

He said the region should benefit from £13m being spent across the country for flood information schemes and there would be full fibre computer connections to all Suffolk’s public buildings.

He said: “My Budget sends a clear message to the people of the East of England – your hard work is paying off and austerity is coming to an end.

“Thanks to our careful stewardship of the economy the public finances are in a much stronger position and national debt is falling.

“This means we have more money to invest in Britain’s future – boosting local services, supporting our high street, backing business and fuelling the economy.”

He also said towns in the region would benefit from the new High Streets Action Plan cutting business rates for small retailers.

Topic Tags:

Live: What will Chancellor Philip Hammond do for Suffolk and Essex in this year’s budget?

15:16 Paul Geater
Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond, prepares his speech in his office in Downing Street.Pictured: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is today presenting his second full autumn budget. Follow here for the main issues to come and comment on what you think about his budget proposals.

Video: Disney duo in Ipswich Regent Snow White Christmas pantomime

37 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Alireza Sarebani and Fatemeh Sarebani are playing two of the seven dwarfs at The Regent Christmas pantomime. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Two siblings who are playing dwarfs in The Regent’s Snow White and the seven dwarfs have previously appeared in Star Wars and Christopher Robin.

Suffolk’s stained glass rated top in the country by church tourism website

40 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
David Hamand is an expert on the stained glass inside Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Every few years, dozens of descendents of the 15th century Suffolk nobleman John Clopton travel from America to visit the county where their family made its name.

‘Students deserve better’ - Parents and former staff criticise special school leadership

18:30 Andrew Hirst
Matthew and Suzanne Staines with their daughter, Isabelle, who was injured twice in one week at school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fresh concerns have been raised about a Suffolk special school after reports of vulnerable pupils suffering unexplained injuries.

Mental health patient died while on leave from hospital, inquest hears

18:16 Adam Howlett
Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

A voluntary patient at a Suffolk mental health ward was found hanged just days after his first spell of unaccompanied leave, an inquest heard.

When do 2019’s bank holidays fall - and how can you use them best?

17:34 Judy Rimmer
The Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team in the Grand Ring at the 2018 Suffolk Show. The Show is a highlight of the late May bank holiday week. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

As winter weather hits, it’s time to start planning your holidays for next year. Combine bank holidays with annual leave, and you could enjoy longer breaks from work!

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

16:13 Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Most read

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Updated: Colchester man dead after struck being struck by train near Kelvedon

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24