Harwich awarded Coastal Community Team status to boost town’s tourism industry

New hardwood beams visible in the foreground during the restoration of Ha'Penny Pier in Harwich, Essex, United Kingdom on 22-November-2016. Picture: Stephen Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Stephen Waller

An Essex maritime town is set to benefit from a cash boost to help its tourism industry “thrive”.

Harwich is one of 28 towns throughout the country to be awarded Coastal Community Team (CCT) status by the Government, which comes with an initial grant of £10,000 to help attract more visitors.

Paul Milsom, of the Milsom Hotel Group who is chairman of Harwich and Dovercourt’s Tourism Group, said the announcement of the status is a great start to 2017.

“This is a valuable boost for what we are trying to achieve and is definitely recognition from the Government and backing for what we are working on to improve the visitor offer,” he said.

“We believe that Harwich and Dovercourt is a wonderful place to visit and this is another very positive step forward for the group.

“People are now pulling together in the same direction which gives us greater strength and with CCT recognition under our belt we can continue to drive our ambitions forwards.

“The group will now be putting together an economic plan to establish the key areas we are looking to build on to support our tourism economy.”

Other members of the tourism group include the Harwich Society, Harwich Town Council, Harwich Festival, Harwich Mayflower Trust, Community Rail Partnership, Harwich Connexions, representatives from Dovercourt Town Centre and Tendring District Council, which made the bid. The council hopes the award will benefit Harwich in the way it helped Jaywick Sands, which was awarded CCT status in 2015.

Neil Stock, leader of TDC, said: “This status has been vital for Jaywick Sands and has made a huge difference to our plans and aspirations there. Now to have CCT for Harwich is a real boost for the town, its businesses, residents and will help the tourism economy to thrive.

“I welcome this announcement with open arms and look forward to the benefits it will bring, setting up new opportunities for Harwich.”

Jaywick Sands’ £10,000 grant was used to help deliver economic sustainability through improved standards of homes, better quality housing management and more housing choice.

Other East Anglian towns to have been awarded CCT status in the latest announcement include Leiston and Sizewell and Southwold in Suffolk and Canvey Island in Essex.

Coastal Communities Minister Andrew Percy, announcing the new CCTs, said: “The Great British Coast has enormous potential and we’re determined to see it thrive all year round.

“By 2020 we’ll have invested nearly a quarter of a billion pounds in our seaside areas providing thousands of jobs, training places and opportunities along the shore. Now we are backing another 28 coastal communities with cash and urging them to take back control of their own economic futures.

“We want to see radical plans of action and I’d urge these new coastal community teams to go out and create a further wave of enthusiasm along the shore.”