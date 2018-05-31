Have you seen Hollesley Bay prison absconder Aaron Johnson?

Aaron Johnson, who has absconded from Hollesley Bay prison Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Members of the public are being advised not to approach a Hollesley Bay prisoner, who has absconded.

Aaron Johnson, 34, who is serving a nine-year sentence for robbery, wounding and assault, was reported missing to police at 11.15pm on Friday night.

Johnson had been granted a special purpose temporary licence to attend a funeral but failed to return to the prison as arranged.

He was last seen in west London.

He is described as black, 6ft tall, of medium build, and had a beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a white t-shirt and trainers.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Johnson, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 480 of August 17.