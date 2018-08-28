Man missing from Colchester

Barry Caruth, 46, was last seen yesterday Piture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Have you seen Barry Caruth? He was last seen on Saturday in Braintree.

Essex Police are appealing for information in connection with a missing 46-year-old man.

Barry Caruth was last seen at 7.45pm on Saturday October 27.

He was wearing dark blue chino trousers, a dark blue top, dark green trainers and a dark hoodie.

Mr Caruth was also carrying a black rucksack with white writing on it.

Police believe he had his yellow mountain bike with him when he was last seen.

Mr Caruth’s hair is known to be cut shorter than in the picture.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Colchester Police Station on 101.