Have you been named our iWitness weekly challenge winner?

14:29 11 February 2017
Last week we set our iWitness members the theme of darkness – here’s our top seven entries from across Suffolk.
The aim was to see what happens when you try limiting the light in photos to create unique effects.
We had some great entries, but it was Peter Cutts’ photograph that has been named this week’s winner.
The picture encompasses a beautiful sunset creating some magical silhouettes of the Suffolk landscape. The setting sun cast a shadow across the flying birds and created a great sense of depth.
Every Friday we set a new iWitness weekly challenge.
Next week’s challenge is something red. Whether it’s your Valentine’s Day decorations and gifts or a fresh fruit selection, this challenge should give you the opportunity to create a selection of vibrant, striking shots.
Submit your photos using iwitness to be in with a chance of being next week’s winner.
