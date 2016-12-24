Have you seen missing Colchester man Cameron Burgess?

Cameron Burgess. Pic: Essex Police. Archant

A Colchester man has been reported missing to police.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Essex Police said they are concerned for the welfare of Cameron Burgess, 26, who has gone missing from his home in Queen Elizabeth Way.

He was last seen by his family at about 8pm on Friday. A media appeal to help find him was issued on Christmas Eve afternoon.

He is 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, has short brown hair and has hazel eyes and an eyebrow bar. He has a scar on his face from his right ear to his mouth and was last thought to be wearing a striped white T-shirt and dark jogging bottoms.

Anybody who has seen him is asked to call officers at Colchester on Essex Police 101.