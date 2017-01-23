Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Amanda Mitchell?

Amanda Mitchell. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary. Archant

An Ipswich woman has been reported missing to police.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amanda Mitchell, 45, of Redwing Close, was last seen at Tesco Copdock at 9.30am this morning.

She failed to return home and has not been in contact with her family, Suffolk Constabulary said.

She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, medium build, with short brown hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue Regatta coat, a grey jumper, a grey scarf and possibly a grey woolly hat.

She is believed to be driving a Black Peugeot 206, registration number Y492 KHK.

In a statement, Suffolk Constabulary said: “Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 45-year-old female from Redwing Close, Ipswich.

“Amanda Mitchell was last seen at Tesco Copdock at 9.30am on Monday, January 23. She has failed to return home and has not been in contact with family.

“Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen (her) or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact Suffolk Police on 101 and ask for the Duty Sergeant at Ipswich.”