Have your say on plans for 20mph limit in 33 Ipswich streets near town centre

19:15 12 February 2017

Berners Street is one of the roads included in the plans. Picture: Lucy Taylor

Support is building for proposals to lower the speed limit in 33 Ipswich roads, with a councillor claiming it will make the area “safer, quieter and less polluted”.

7 Comments

Suffolk County Council (SCC) is asking members of the public to have their say on plans to enforce a 20mph speed limit in various residential streets surrounding Anglesea Road, just north of the town centre.

Ipswich borough councillor Colin Kreidewolf and county councillor Sarah Adams say they have pushed for the changes for several months in response to concerns from people living nearby.

Ms Adams said: “Action is needed to try and address the road safety problems in the area – there have been several incidents over recent times, including a fatality, speeding and many near-misses.”

Mr Kreidewolf said he had met with residents on a number of occasions to discuss the issue.

“There appears to be widespread support for a new limit here,” he added. “I really hope this can be brought in as soon as possible and make it a safer place for everyone.

“Introducing a 20mph speed limit will reduce the risk of further accidents in the area, and make the streets where we live safer, quieter and less polluted.”

James Finch, SCC’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said an informal consultation had already been held with residents in the area, with a majority backing the lower limit.

Now the local authority is launching a public consultation for everyone to share their views.

Mr Finch added: “If no objections are received, work can begin to get new speed limit implemented, which could take as little as six months to be put in place.”

Have your say by emailing heather.miller@suffolk.gov.uk or by writing to Suffolk County Council, Constantine House, 5 Constantine Road, Ipswich IP1 2DH by February 27.

SCC is proposing a 20mph speed limit in the following areas:

Alpe Street

Anglesea Road

Ann Street

Barrack Lane

Bedford Street

Berners Street

Bowthorpe Close

Brackenbury Close

Broughton Road

Cardigan Street

Cecil Road

Constitution Hill

Cumberland Street

Dale Hall Lane

Dykes Street

Geneva Road

Graham Avenue

Graham Road

Greenways Close

Gymnasium Street

Holly Road

Ivry Street

Menai Close

Newson Street

Oban Street

Orford Street

Paget Road

Redan Street

South Street

St Edmunds Place

St Edmunds Road

St Georges Street

Warrington Road

7 comments

  • Utter load of tosh. Support is building is it? From where we must ask? When those at St Helens are told NO makes you wonder who these councillors are actually in touch with when making these decisions. To me this is yet another idea dreamt up by councillors on a whim of their own without consultation yet again with their constituents. More money to spend for very little affect on those named streets.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Scuzzer

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • I do not have a problem with 20mph speed limits. Putting up signs and making new rules is easy but without some one to enforce it there really is no point. Already we have a speed limit of 30mph but I daily see this exceeded on numerous occasions Cars jump red lights, park in yellow boxes and ignore vehicle prohibitions and control zones. Just stand in Upper Brook Street and witness the numbers proceeding up to Great Coleman Street. Lower Fore Street is a joke... So for me this idea should be binned...

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Barnacle

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • I'm not sure what route people are taking in town but in rush hour it takes me at leat 30 minutes to do a 3 mile journey and I barely get above 20 mph!!!! And does anyone proposing this actually try and go down Berners Street at any great speed?!

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    misc

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • Why are Bolton lane, Blanche street and Cemetery Rd not included in this list. Blanche st is used by people who like to use it to see how fast they can accelerate in a short rd! Practically all the streets in the present list are on one side of Ipswich! It's a shame SCC wouldn't listen to the parents of the St Helens schoolchildren that want a 20 mph limit outside the school on Woodbridge Rd but have been told NO as it's not feasible.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    melaniejself

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • Unnecessary waste of money yet again. All of the roads mentioned tend to have a lot of parking therefore the road speeds are already lower. Use the "public" purse to irradicate pot holes, or so.something that benefits the whole town. SCC has proven a distinct lack of prudence when it comes to infrastructure investment; this is another pointless waste.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Johnie Redwood

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • I imagine that this proposal will pretty much finish Ipswich as a place to work and shop. Who needs to negotiate an assault course to get into town?

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Andrew Eastern

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

  • I dare say some car drivers will not be happy, but not only is it good for air quality, reducing the speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph more than doubles the chance of survival of being hit by a car, and it'll reduce congestion too if traffic isn't in such a hurry to hit the jams.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Simon K

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

