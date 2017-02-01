Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Haverhill clergyman on fraud charge tells trial the church gave him no financial training

16:57 01 February 2017

Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

Archant

A Suffolk clergyman accused of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees has denied stealing the money.

Comment

Ian Finn, who was parish rector at St Mary The Virgin Church in Haverhill at the time of the alleged seven-year fraud, told a jury he would not have thrown away his career in the church for £1,700 a year.

“I would never do that,” said Finn.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, Finn said he had not been given any formal financial training by the church and had “been left to his own devices”.

He said he had no previous convictions and had been suspended for three years  since the fraud investigation started.

In that time he had worked out there were £10,000-£11,000 of expenses he had incurred over the seven years that he had not claimed for.

Finn said after he was questioned about alleged discrepancies in relation to church service fees he had checked his records and came to the “horrific understanding” he had made some errors.

He calculated that these errors involved around £18,000 and had written out a cheque for that amount.

He said that even though the figure turned out to be only £12,707 the balance had not been returned to him by the church.

Finn, 58, of Hopton Rise, Haverhill, has denied fraud by abuse of position between 2007 and 2014.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said concerns were initially raised about Finn’s record-keeping in relation to church fees in January 2014 and Finn was invited to attend an informal meeting with Archdeacon David Jenkins the following month.

“During the meeting he was asked if he had anything to say and he said he didn’t know if there was and he would need to  go home and check,” said Mr Myatt.

The next day Finn produced a two-page document containing a number of errors he had made going back seven years which he calculated to involve £18,000.

However the actual amount was £12,707, said Mr Myatt.

Mr Myatt said Finn had been responsible for collecting fees for church services including weddings, funerals and cremations.

The trial continues on Thursday.

Keywords: Ipswich Crown Court

Alleged Suffolk dog fouler tells court ‘I don’t own a dog’

17:15 Matt Reason
Sign urging dog owners to clear up their pet's waste

Two alleged dog foulers have become the first to be prosecuted in west Suffolk for at least two years, after increasing public pressure.

Sinkhole fears of neighbours on Woodbridge street plagued by constant surface water flooding

16:02 Tom Potter
Naverne Meadows residents; Gabby Ridgway, Alistair Edgar, Sally Harris, Marie Lilley, Hannah Gavin, Pete Whelan, Anna Carr, Alan Tooke, Fiona Greig and Nick and Elizabeth Murphy meet county councillor Caroline Page. PHOTO: Ruth Leach

Frustrations look set to continue for residents of a “constantly flooded” Suffolk street – causing some to anticipate a sinkhole.

St Edmundsbury opts to raise council tax for the second year running

41 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
West Suffolk House (Council Offices) in Bury St Edmunds

St Edmundsbury residents will see their borough council tax bill go up by 1.96% from April.

Campaigners welcome Suffolk’s tougher stance on Sizewell C concerns

53 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Protest group members and Suffolk county councillors, pictured outside Endeavour House before Suffolk County Council's extraordinary cabinet meeting.

Campaigners seeking a better deal from Suffolk’s new nuclear power plant have been “heartened” by the county’s firmer stance on the proposals.

What you need to know when buying tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour

16:27 Andrew Hirst
Ed Sheeran's pre-sale tickets all sold out. (Photo: Greg Williams)

Tickets for Ed Sheeran’s UK and European tour will go on sale tomorrow – with hundreds of thousands of fans hoping for a chance to see the Suffolk superstar perform live.

Gallery: Glimpse of spring as first snowdrops of 2017 bloom across Suffolk

16:21
Spring has arrived near St Joseph's College in Ipswich with the first snowdrops in bloom. By Sarah Lucy Brown

The arrival of February has brought with it the first snowdrop blooms of the season across Suffolk with the flowers spotted in Ipswich, Ickworth Park and Kentwell Hall.

Family of former Braintree dinner lady Jean Childs pay tribute to ‘beautiful 80-year-old’

15:36 Adam Howlett
Tributes have been paid to 80-year-old Jean Childs from Braintree who died following a crash on the A120

The family of Jean Childs from Braintree who worked as a dinner lady for more than 20 years in the town have paid tribute to the 80-year-old who ‘lived life to the full’.

Most read

Hadleigh osteopath Nicholas Salway struck off for sex with patients

Lucinda Salway

What were the food hygiene ratings for businesses in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Stowmarket and more?

Food hygiene inspectors (stock image) Credit: SIMON FINLAY.

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Meet Ipswich Town’s seven January signings

Kieffer Moore shoots during the second half against Derby

Poll: Have Ipswich Town done enough in January transfer window?

Emyr Huws

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy admits deadline day was frustrating on and off the pitch

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Match report: Ipswich Town 0 Derby County 3 – Blues comfortably beaten at home

Luke Chambers holds his head after Derby County's second goal

Opinion: It’s time for a serious reality check at Ipswich Town

Luke Chambers holds his head in his hands after the 3-0 defeat by Derby

Ipswich Town sign Reading striker Dominic Samuel and Cardiff City midfielder Emyr Huws

Dominic Samuel (right)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24