Haverhill clergyman on fraud charge tells trial the church gave him no financial training

Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court. Archant

A Suffolk clergyman accused of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees has denied stealing the money.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ian Finn, who was parish rector at St Mary The Virgin Church in Haverhill at the time of the alleged seven-year fraud, told a jury he would not have thrown away his career in the church for £1,700 a year.

“I would never do that,” said Finn.

Giving evidence at Ipswich Crown Court, Finn said he had not been given any formal financial training by the church and had “been left to his own devices”.

He said he had no previous convictions and had been suspended for three years since the fraud investigation started.

In that time he had worked out there were £10,000-£11,000 of expenses he had incurred over the seven years that he had not claimed for.

Finn said after he was questioned about alleged discrepancies in relation to church service fees he had checked his records and came to the “horrific understanding” he had made some errors.

He calculated that these errors involved around £18,000 and had written out a cheque for that amount.

He said that even though the figure turned out to be only £12,707 the balance had not been returned to him by the church.

Finn, 58, of Hopton Rise, Haverhill, has denied fraud by abuse of position between 2007 and 2014.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said concerns were initially raised about Finn’s record-keeping in relation to church fees in January 2014 and Finn was invited to attend an informal meeting with Archdeacon David Jenkins the following month.

“During the meeting he was asked if he had anything to say and he said he didn’t know if there was and he would need to go home and check,” said Mr Myatt.

The next day Finn produced a two-page document containing a number of errors he had made going back seven years which he calculated to involve £18,000.

However the actual amount was £12,707, said Mr Myatt.

Mr Myatt said Finn had been responsible for collecting fees for church services including weddings, funerals and cremations.

The trial continues on Thursday.