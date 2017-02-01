Haverhill man accused of dog fouling ‘does not own dog’ and is allergic, court hears

Two alleged dog foulers have become the first to be prosecuted in west Suffolk for at least two years, after increasing public pressure.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council (SEBC) has faced growing calls for wardens, dog DNA testing and extra enforcement.

On Wednesday, February 1, the fortnightly magistrates’ court in Bury St Edmunds heard both cases.

Jackie Manning, of Pakenham, had pleaded guilty by post and was fined £73, plus £125 costs and a £30 surcharge.

Manning was reported by borough councillor Simon Brown, after he saw her Boxer dog Diesel, 11, fouling at Mill Lane, Pakenham, in September 2016.

Manning was told in a voicemail left by Mr Brown that Diesel had fouled on the verge, just outside her own land. Manning’s letter to the court said she cleaned up minutes after she was told. This was not disputed by the council.

The magistrates heard the law requires owners to clear up “forthwith”, defined as “immediately”, and while Manning had cleaned up, it was not “forthwith”.

She wrote in her letter: “I am so sorry this has occurred. It won’t happen again.”

She said she has now fenced off the stream from her dog to ensure he cannot cross on to the public land.

The prosecutions come after two SEBC fines were paid in 2016, but none were issued in 2015. Across Suffolk only a handful of fines have been issued in the past years.

SEBC and their partners Forest Heath District Council have routinely refused to employ dog wardens, claiming they do not have the budget.

They have instead focused on education, but in 2015, a campaign by local football clubs and Bury councillor Paul Hopfensperger did see a £20,000 fence installed around Oakes Road football pitches in a bid to stop foulers.

‘I don’t even own a dog’

Mick Driver, 52, of Haverhill, also appeared in magistrates’ court accused of allowing a dog to foul in Elmhurst Close in March 2016 and failing to clear up.

He pleaded not guilty to dog fouling, telling the court he has never owned or looked after a dog and, due to allergies, he does not allow them in his house.

Appearing baffled by the charge, he said if SEBC “bothered” to check with him or his neighbours, they could have avoided bringing the case to court.

The solicitor acting for the council, Simon Smith, said a man reported Driver after confronting him at his home in Elmhurst Close. The witness alleged Driver denied owning a “brown and white Staffordshire bull terrier”, but Driver said he had no memory of the incident.

“I have never owned a dog in my whole life,” Driver said. “I have never owned a blue, brown, green, or black dog. I am allergic to dogs, it messes with my asthma.”

A trial date will be set in March.

Councillor Paul Hopfensperger said the council should have “shown some sense” before bringing the prosecutions.