Haverhill rector Ian Finn reveals his three-year nightmare after being cleared of fraud charges

Clergyman Ian Finn has been cleared. Archant

A Suffolk clergyman has spoken of his three year “nightmare ordeal” after a jury cleared him of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There were emotional scenes at Ipswich Crown Court as Ian Finn’s family and supporters, who had filled the public gallery during his week-long trial, cheered and applauded the jury’s unanimous verdict.

As he left court, Finn, who was parish rector at the St Mary The Virgin Church in Haverhill at the time of the alleged fraud, described the three years since his arrest as a “personal nightmare” and said he hoped lessons would be learned to prevent other members of the clergy being subjected to the “life shattering experience” he had gone through.

Finn, 58, of Hopton Rise, Haverhill, had denied fraud between 2007 and 2014 in respect of £12,707 of church fees. The jury took just two hours to reach its not guilty verdict.

The trial, which took place more than a year after a jury in Finn’s first trial had to be discharged, heard that concerns were initially raised about his record-keeping in relation to church fees in January 2014 and Finn was invited to attend an informal meeting.

The next day he produced a document containing errors he had made which he calculated to involve £18,000, although the actual amount was £12,707.

Finn, who denied acting dishonestly and blamed incompetence for the errors, had immediately written out a cheque for £18,000 to cover the shortfall.

After the case the Rt. Revd. Dr Mike Harrison, Bishop of Dunwich, said: “Many people in the Revd. Canon Ian Finn’s parishes of Haverhill and Withersfield, as well as his colleagues and elsewhere, will be left deeply saddened by all that has happened, and my prayers and thoughts are very much with everyone involved.

“Canon Finn has achieved a lot of good during his years of ministry, and is well thought of by many, which is why this has been so especially difficult for everyone concerned.

“Now the trial has concluded, the Diocese will inevitably need to review the matter internally and decide what further action, if any, is required.”

After the verdict Rev Finn said he was “enormously relieved” by the not guilty verdict and thanked the jury, his legal team, his family and many supporters for their “unswerving support” during his ordeal.

“The last three years have been a personal nightmare which I feared, during the darkest days, would never end. Despite today’s verdict my life will never be the same,” he said.

“It is a nightmare which should never have taken place. As became abundantly clear during the trial, this was not an issue about criminality. It was about competence, or lack of it, when it came to figures and paperwork.”

He said the case should have been dealt with by the Church of England and not a criminal court and he hoped that lessons would be learnt to prevent fellow members of the clergy being subjected to the kind of “life shattering experience” he had been through.