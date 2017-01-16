Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Haverhill, Stoke-by-Clare and Southwold boast some of the most expensive homes available this month in Suffolk

17:38 16 January 2017

Exterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

Exterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

Archant

For some, a New Year means a new home – and there are plenty of homes on the market in Suffolk at the moment to satisfy most budgets.

Comment
Exterior of Hill House in SudburyExterior of Hill House in Sudbury

But whoever you are, taking a look at some of the more expensive properties for sale is an interesting way to while away a few minutes – whether you’re in a position to make an offer or just browsing for fun.

Here are some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk at the moment.

Exterior of Hill House in SudburyExterior of Hill House in Sudbury

Hill House in South Green, Southwold is one of those.

Currently it has a guide price of £1,750,000, reflecting the fact Southwold is a very desirable and popular part of the Suffolk coast to own a home in.

Interior of Hill House in SudburyInterior of Hill House in Sudbury

This six-bedroom house is Grade II-listed and is Victorian-built, with sea views to the front and views over the Common to the rear.

The rooms are arranged over three floors and there is a garden to the rear.

Interior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in SudburyInterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

Agents Jennie Jones suggest it would be equally suited to a future as a family residence or a holiday home.

In Stoke-by-Clare near Sudbury Moor Hall is on the market for £1,795,000.

Interior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in SudburyInterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

The seven-bedroom detached home comes with an indoor swimming pool.

Even the entrance is grand – before you even get to the property you have to pass through cast iron gates and make your way up the sweeping gravel driveway.

Interior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in SudburyInterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

Along with a drawing room, dining room, music room and a garden room there are two lakes in the 5.5 acre grounds.

The agent for Moor Hall is David Burr.

Interior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in SudburyInterior to Moor Hall in Stoke-by-Clare in Sudbury

The six-bedroom farmhouse at Potash Farm in Thorpe Morieux is on the market for around £1.5million at the moment.

Agent Richard Green says it has private grounds of around 8.5 acres which include a separate two-bedroom cottage.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux interiorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux interior

In the main property two of the bedrooms have en suites and the home as a whole is described as “quintessentially Suffolk”.

Besides the farmhouse and cottage there are a range of barns with business uses and a stable yard.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux interiorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux interior

In Barnardiston near Haverhill is another farmhouse, simply named Hill Farm.

It currently has a guide price of £1.75m but could be sold as five separate lots.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exteriorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exterior

Beside the seven-bedroom farmhouse, which has 16.47 acres of land, there are four separate lots of land between 30.16 acres and 222.16 acres.

The farmhouse itself boasts a drawing room, library, glazed entrance porch and a reception hall.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exteriorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exterior

Another seven-bedroom property is Soham House in Newmarket.

It is described as an imposing Victorian residence and has various outbuildings as well as a cellar.

Potash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exteriorPotash Farm, Thorpe Morieux exterior

Besides the accommodation and the usual kitchen, dining and drawing rooms, it also has a billards room with exposed floorboards and large glazed windows.

Near Bury St Edmunds Fine and Country are selling the eight-bedroom Casa De Cedro.

It also boast five bathrooms and nearly two acres of land, along with a double garage and a patio which includes a pizza oven.

Backing onto woodland and only built in 2009, it has modern amenities such as underfloor heating and a ceiling-based sound system.

Casa De Cedro has a guide price of £1,600,000.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Japanese conglomerate to buy 40% of Greater Anglia trains

5 minutes ago Paul Geater
An artist's impression of the Bombardier Aventra train that will operate from Liverpool Street to Essex and Ipswich,

One of the largest conglomerates in Japan has agreed to buy a 40% stake in the company running East Anglia’s passenger trains.

Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich removed from special measures and given ‘good’ Ofsted rating

34 minutes ago Matt Stott
Christine Woods, headteacher at Ormiston Endeavour Academy in Ipswich.

The former Thurleston High School has been removed from special measures and achieved its highest Ofsted rating for more than 15 years.

Three Corrie witnesses identified from new CCTV

11:25 Matt Reason
Corrie McKeague

Two potential witnesses remain unidentified out of the five new CCTV images released last week.

Ipswich man thumped innocent bystander by mistake while being attacked, court told

53 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Silent Street, Ipswich.

A 27-year-old man who was being attacked, punched an innocent bystander in a case of mistaken identity, a court heard.

Video: Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

11:09 Adam Howlett
Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

People in the Suffolk village caught up in a police stand-off have described an “eerie” atmosphere as officers attempt to engage with a man thought to be armed with a weapon.

Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me Bury St Edmunds episode airs tonight

12:36 Matt Reason
Bury St Edmunds is set to feature on Come Dine With Me

The hit TV show Come Dine With Me will feature four contestants from Bury St Edmunds when it airs on Channel 4 tonight.

Older people missing out on over £1million of unclaimed benefits in Suffolk

11:49 Emily Townsend
From left to right: Nicky Willshire (Citizen’s Advice), Mandy Abdel-Aziz, Tim Holder (Suffolk Community Foundation) Teresa Howarth, Sue Hall (Warm Homes Healthy People)

Vulnerable older people in Suffolk are missing out on a million pounds worth of benefits they did not know they could claim.

Most read

Video: Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

The beauty of Trinidad and Tobago and how the Caribbean could steal your heart in 2017

Pigeon Point, Tobago

Dog walker ‘warned of danger’ before Thorpeness clifftop tragedy

Maggie Scorer with her dog Oscar on the beach at Thorpeness. Maggie has raised concerns about the state of the clifftop , just days before a man was tragically killed in a landslide.

Three Corrie witnesses identified from new CCTV

Corrie McKeague

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Woolpit Health Centre GP invites Theresa May to try day as doctor in open letter

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Bute House in Edinburgh after meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ... Prime Minister visit to Scotland ... 15-07-2016 ... Edinburgh ... UK ... Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Unique Reference No. 28086983 ... Picture date: Friday July 15, 2016. See PA story POLITICS Conservatives. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan /PA Wire

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Video: Crowfield villagers ‘shut-up’ in homes during 12-hour police stand-off - man thought to have weapon

Police have sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield after concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in the village.

Lincoln City will think they’re the favourites, says Ipswich Town manager

Adam Webster holds off Lincoln City striker Matt Rhead

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy: I know we can’t afford Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence has been in red hot form for Ipswich

Poll: Ipswich Town sign former West Ham and MK Dons defender, Jordan Spence

Trialist right-back Jordan Spence (right) challenges Ovie Ejaria for possession

Woolpit Health Centre GP invites Theresa May to try day as doctor in open letter

Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Bute House in Edinburgh after meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. ... Prime Minister visit to Scotland ... 15-07-2016 ... Edinburgh ... UK ... Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. Unique Reference No. 28086983 ... Picture date: Friday July 15, 2016. See PA story POLITICS Conservatives. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan /PA Wire

Ipswich Town new boy Kieffer Moore determined to take his second chance in the Championship with both hands

New ITFC signing Kieffer Moore. Photo: Gregg Brown
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24