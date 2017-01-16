Haverhill, Stoke-by-Clare and Southwold boast some of the most expensive homes available this month in Suffolk

For some, a New Year means a new home – and there are plenty of homes on the market in Suffolk at the moment to satisfy most budgets.

But whoever you are, taking a look at some of the more expensive properties for sale is an interesting way to while away a few minutes – whether you’re in a position to make an offer or just browsing for fun.

Here are some of the most expensive properties on the market in Suffolk at the moment.

Hill House in South Green, Southwold is one of those.

Currently it has a guide price of £1,750,000, reflecting the fact Southwold is a very desirable and popular part of the Suffolk coast to own a home in.

This six-bedroom house is Grade II-listed and is Victorian-built, with sea views to the front and views over the Common to the rear.

The rooms are arranged over three floors and there is a garden to the rear.

Agents Jennie Jones suggest it would be equally suited to a future as a family residence or a holiday home.

In Stoke-by-Clare near Sudbury Moor Hall is on the market for £1,795,000.

The seven-bedroom detached home comes with an indoor swimming pool.

Even the entrance is grand – before you even get to the property you have to pass through cast iron gates and make your way up the sweeping gravel driveway.

Along with a drawing room, dining room, music room and a garden room there are two lakes in the 5.5 acre grounds.

The agent for Moor Hall is David Burr.

The six-bedroom farmhouse at Potash Farm in Thorpe Morieux is on the market for around £1.5million at the moment.

Agent Richard Green says it has private grounds of around 8.5 acres which include a separate two-bedroom cottage.

In the main property two of the bedrooms have en suites and the home as a whole is described as “quintessentially Suffolk”.

Besides the farmhouse and cottage there are a range of barns with business uses and a stable yard.

In Barnardiston near Haverhill is another farmhouse, simply named Hill Farm.

It currently has a guide price of £1.75m but could be sold as five separate lots.

Beside the seven-bedroom farmhouse, which has 16.47 acres of land, there are four separate lots of land between 30.16 acres and 222.16 acres.

The farmhouse itself boasts a drawing room, library, glazed entrance porch and a reception hall.

Another seven-bedroom property is Soham House in Newmarket.

It is described as an imposing Victorian residence and has various outbuildings as well as a cellar.

Besides the accommodation and the usual kitchen, dining and drawing rooms, it also has a billards room with exposed floorboards and large glazed windows.

Near Bury St Edmunds Fine and Country are selling the eight-bedroom Casa De Cedro.

It also boast five bathrooms and nearly two acres of land, along with a double garage and a patio which includes a pizza oven.

Backing onto woodland and only built in 2009, it has modern amenities such as underfloor heating and a ceiling-based sound system.

Casa De Cedro has a guide price of £1,600,000.