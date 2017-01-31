Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Haverhill vicar Ian Finn accused of £12k fraud blames incompentency, not dishonesty, court told

13:08 31 January 2017

Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

Archant

A Suffolk clergyman accused of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees blamed incompetence rather than dishonesty when he was challenged about the missing money, a court has heard.

Comment

Ian Finn, who was parish rector at St Mary The Virgin Church in Haverhill at the time of the alleged fraud between 2007 and 2014, told police he had made simple accounting mistakes and blamed chaotic record keeping and poor and inadequate accounting skills.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said that in a letter to the Diocesan Board of Finance, Finn said his attention had been focused on other aspects of his work and he had not paid the attention he should have to financial matters.

Concerns were initially raised about Finn’s record-keeping in relation to church fees by the parish treasurer in January 2014 and Finn was invited to attend an informal meeting with Archdeacon David Jenkins the following month.

“During the meeting he was asked if he had anything to say and he said he didn’t know if there was and he would need to go home and check,” said Mr Myatt.

The next day Finn produced a two page document containing a number of errors he had made going back seven years which he calculated to involve £18,000.

However the actual amount was £12,707, said Mr Myatt.

Finn, 55, of Hopton Rise, Haverhill, has denied fraud by abuse of position between June 2007 and March 2014 in respect of £12,707 in church service fees.

Mr Myatt told the court that Finn had been responsible for collecting fees for church services including weddings, reading out wedding banns, funerals and cremations.

The fees should then have been divided up with some being paid to the Diocesan Board of Finance and other amounts going to the Parochial Church Council (PCC), the church organist and others.

Mr Myatt said Finn was paid an annual stipend and did not receive extra money for conducting weddings and funerals. However he was allowed to submit expense claims but this was separate from the fees.

The trial which is expected to last around a week continues.

Keywords: UN Court

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton ‘will contest in full’ charge of assaulting teenage stepdaughter

21 minutes ago Andrew Hirst
Jim Magilton

Former Ipswich Town manager Jim Magilton has appeared in court accused of assaulting his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

Haverhill vicar Ian Finn accused of £12k fraud blames incompentency, not dishonesty, court told

38 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Clergyman Ian Finn has appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

A Suffolk clergyman accused of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees blamed incompetence rather than dishonesty when he was challenged about the missing money, a court has heard.

Auction in memory of former Sudbury rugby star

12:34 Emma Brennan
Former Sudbury Rugby Club star Mark Pinnegar, right, who died last year pictured with his brothers Simon, centre, and Colin, left.

A talented rugby player who died suddenly last year will be remembered by his former teammates at a memorial luncheon and auction in Sudbury.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

12:03 Tom Potter
Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Suffolk holidaymakers are being advised to invest in a ‘clean air’ sticker if driving to parts of France.

Ipswich man raises £1,000 for ambulance service after heart attack

11:52 Chris Shimwell
Neil and Carol Ayers with Jonathan Needle and others at cheque presentation. Picture by Stephen Waller Photography

Ipswich port worker Neil Ayers suffered a potentially fatal cardiac arrest last year – but now he is donating £1,000 to the ambulance service that saved his life.

Orwell Hotel at Felixstowe under new management

12 minutes ago Richard Cornwell
Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe. PHOTO: Contributed

One of Suffolk’s oldest and best-known seaside hotels is under new management – having been taken over by a national hospitality business.

Could you be a ‘lollipop person’? Newmarket school needs crossing officer to keep kids safe

11:24 Matt Reason
Laureate Community Academy road safety plea - Ashleigh Bishop, Kacey Wing, Lois-Lee Grimwood, Mollie-Jai Sweeney, Alicia Tyler

A Suffolk primary school is appealing for a “lollipop person” to help keep pupils safe, as several months pass with the vacancy still unfilled.

Most read

Ministry of Defence pledges support for Corrie McKeague investigation as new search date is announced

The search for Corrie McKeague in the Suffolk countryside near Bury St Edmunds on December 17. Picture by Richard Marsham

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Updated: Police continue search for missing person in Ipswich after helicopter is stood down

Police helicopter

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

Could former Ipswich schoolboy Richard Ayoade be the next Doctor Who?

Actor, director and comedian Richard Ayoade returns to St Joseph's College to do a workshop with pupils in 2015.

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Poll: Nottingham Forest are in talks with Ipswich Town regarding a deadline day deal for Luke Chambers

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town on transfer deadline day: What we know

Mick McCarthy

More than 100 attend Colchester’s ‘Emergency Demo Against Trump’s #MuslimBan and UK complicity’

Protestors gathered outside Colchester Town Hall for the demonstration. Credit: Maria Wilby

Planning a trip to France? You’ll need a ‘clean air’ sticker or risk being fined £117

Cars queue to board a ferry in Dover bound for Dunkirk, France. Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire.

Former Essex County Council leader Lord Hanningfield claims he was CPS target because he was “part of the establishment”

Lord Hanningfield, real name Paul White, arriving at Southwark Crown Court Photo: Philip Toscano/PA Wire

Video: Ipswich Town transfers: Take a look at our timeline of the Blues’ January transfer window

Town manager Mick McCarthy screams instruction from the touchline. Picture: Steve Waller
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24