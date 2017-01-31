Haverhill vicar Ian Finn accused of £12k fraud blames incompentency, not dishonesty, court told

A Suffolk clergyman accused of a £12,000 fraud involving church fees blamed incompetence rather than dishonesty when he was challenged about the missing money, a court has heard.

Ian Finn, who was parish rector at St Mary The Virgin Church in Haverhill at the time of the alleged fraud between 2007 and 2014, told police he had made simple accounting mistakes and blamed chaotic record keeping and poor and inadequate accounting skills.

Charles Myatt, prosecuting, said that in a letter to the Diocesan Board of Finance, Finn said his attention had been focused on other aspects of his work and he had not paid the attention he should have to financial matters.

Concerns were initially raised about Finn’s record-keeping in relation to church fees by the parish treasurer in January 2014 and Finn was invited to attend an informal meeting with Archdeacon David Jenkins the following month.

“During the meeting he was asked if he had anything to say and he said he didn’t know if there was and he would need to go home and check,” said Mr Myatt.

The next day Finn produced a two page document containing a number of errors he had made going back seven years which he calculated to involve £18,000.

However the actual amount was £12,707, said Mr Myatt.

Finn, 55, of Hopton Rise, Haverhill, has denied fraud by abuse of position between June 2007 and March 2014 in respect of £12,707 in church service fees.

Mr Myatt told the court that Finn had been responsible for collecting fees for church services including weddings, reading out wedding banns, funerals and cremations.

The fees should then have been divided up with some being paid to the Diocesan Board of Finance and other amounts going to the Parochial Church Council (PCC), the church organist and others.

Mr Myatt said Finn was paid an annual stipend and did not receive extra money for conducting weddings and funerals. However he was allowed to submit expense claims but this was separate from the fees.

The trial which is expected to last around a week continues.