Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Headteachers are ‘sacked like football managers’, Suffolk head warns

19:30 05 February 2017

Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

Headteachers are overworked and face too much pressure from the local authority in Suffolk, a teaching union has claimed. Pic: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire.

A Suffolk headteacher has called for action to end the “relentless scrutiny” of school leaders, amid a renewed row over teacher recruitment.

Comment

Geoff Barton, headteacher at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds, also said his counterparts continue to face “significant pressure”

His comments came after another row erupted over teacher recruitment. Ten positions for headteachers at primary and secondary schools in Suffolk were advertised last month.

Suffolk County Council (SCC) claim this was “normal” for January and said they have “very strong and positive” relationships with headteachers.

Graham White, who represents Suffolk on the NUT (National Union of Teachers) national executive committee, said headteachers are “overworked” and are leaving due to mounting pressures over results and league table positions.

But he added: “A number of heads feel the pressure from SCC is unreasonable and is focussed too heavily on criticism rather than practical support. A number of schools are choosing to become academies because they have less pressure from SCC.”

Mr Barton said: “There’s no doubt that headteacher feel under significant pressure. In my experience, the problem doesn’t emanate from Suffolk County Council. Rather, it’s a combination of a high-stakes accountability system that can see heads sacked like football managers after disappointing Ofsted inspections or results.

“That happens across England, and needs parents, governors, Ofsted and the government to recognise that putting heads under intense pressure and relentless scrutiny is no way to improve education for young people in our schools.”

Dr Simon Letman, headteacher at Holbrook Academy, said: “I think it is disingenuous to claim without any evidence that the shortage of headteachers is because of pressure from the local authority. The biggest concern is the mass exodus of older, more experienced teachers and heads, and not replacing them. That’s the crisis. It’s a really punishing job.”

Gordon Jones, education cabinet member at SCC, said: “We have very strong and positive relationships with headteachers associations. We are making successful appointments and have had good interest.

“Through the School to School support partnership and the Raising the Bar bursaries, Suffolk County Council have funded approximately 350 middle and senior school leaders over the last two years to aspire towards headship.

“The council also runs a popular Ready for Headship programme which offers bespoke training to aspirant head teachers.”

Keywords: Gordon Jones Graham White Suffolk County Council National Union Suffolk County

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Overhead wire fault causing delays and cancellations on trains in and out of London

40 minutes ago Tom Potter
A Greater Anglia train

Rail passengers face disruption on mainline trains this morning, due to faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Volunteers help rough sleepers on their turf in Bury St Edmunds

45 minutes ago Mariam Ghaemi
The Sunday Supper group in Bury St Edmunds. Left to right: Dottie Mistry, Laura Mulvihill, Zoe O'Callaghan, Milly Sparrow. Picture: Mariam Ghaemi.

When a former nurse saw more and more homeless people in Bury St Edmunds she decided to help.

Suffolk and Ipswich tourism economy set for boost from Great East run

07:00 Matt Stott
Team GB Olympian and middle distance runner Andy Vernon at the official launch of the Great East Run 2017, in Ipswich

The Great East Run could add millions of pounds to the Ipswich and Suffolk economy every year, it has been predicted.

Ipswich mother-of-four turns unwanted books into works of art after learning skill on Youtube

23 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Lisa Auty at her home in Ipswich

Transforming unwanted books into intricate works of art, Lisa Auty creates these amazing book-folding masterpieces between her daily school runs.

Day King George V1 pitched up on a Suffolk beach and sang Auld Lang Syne

07:30 Steven Russell
The King and his Queen

It is 65 years since the front page of the ‘late final’ edition of the Ipswich Evening Star proclaimed THE KING IS DEAD as flags were lowered to half-mast and theatres shut for the day.

Ipswich northern fringe set for green light but schools will cost millions

07:00 Paul Geater
The Henley Gate development would be built in this area close to Westerfield Road. The field sits between the road and the footpath to the railway line

The first phase of the Ipswich Garden Suburb development on the northern fringe of the town is set to be given planning permission this week.

February 6 is a day tinged with sadness for the Queen

06:28 Chris Bishop
How the news was reported. Picture: Archant library

For Elizabeth II, February 6 denotes not only the beginning of her reign but a great sadness at the death of her beloved “Papa”.

Most read

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after Sudbury accident

The road is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Bury St Edmunds shoppers shown CCTV images via ‘Corrie’s lorry’ as missing airman search continues

Corrie's lorry in central Bury St Edmunds. Image: Mark Jones

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24