Health and Safety Executive called after man crushed by two cars in Red Lodge

14:50 07 February 2017

Police were called to the scene of an accident.

©Archant Photographic 2010

A pedestrian was crushed between two cars in a crash at an industrial estate in Red Lodge, west Suffolk, earlier today.

Comment

Emergency services were called to the industrial estate off Green Lane shortly after 8am to reports of a man having been crushed by two cars.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance crew and two paramedic rapid response vehicles to the scene to treat the man.

An ambulance service spokesman said the patient was assessed and treated for suspected chest injuries before being taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

His injuries are not believed to life-threatening or life-changing.

Suffolk police officers were also called to the scene shortly after 8am to assist.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokeswoman said the Health and Safety Executive had been alerted to conduct an investigation due to the crash happening on an industrial estate.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident should call 101 or submit information to HSE here.

