Health fears at long-running sewer repairs in Fairfield Road, Framlingham

The road closure sign at Fairfield Road, Framllingham

Concerns have been raised that ongoing sewer repairs could become a public health issue.

The problems in Fairfield Road, Framlingham, were first reported on Thursday, January 5, when the road was closed.

However, it was first thought to be a burst water main and took several days to determine who was responsible for its repair.

After confirming it was a damaged sewer, Anglian Water began working to repair it.

The repairs were initially expected to be completed on Friday, however they are still continuing today.

Christopher Hudson, one of the town’s district councillors, said the situation could become a “public health issue”. “I’m very worried and concerned,” he added. “It needs sorting out.”

Suffolk County Council said its inspector would monitor the site “to ensure health and safety is adhered to”.

Anglian Water said its investigations show the sewer collapsed due to “third party damage”.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible,” a spokesman added.