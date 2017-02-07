Rain

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt told mental health Panorama was "shocking and disgusting"

07 February, 2017 - 13:48
An MP has told health secretary Jeremy Hunt that the findings of a special investigations BBC programme into Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust were “shocking and disgusting”.

Luciana Berger, a former shadow mental health minister, said she was “ashamed to live in a country” where there had been more than a thousand more unexpected deaths under the care of NHS mental health trusts.

Panorama highlighted how a sharp rise in the number of mental health patients dying unexpectedly coincided with the responsible organisation cutting nearly a quarter of its inpatient beds.

It highlighted how the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust cut 136 psychiatric beds from 2012 onwards – even though demand continued to rise.

At the same time – as highlighted previously by this newspaper – the number of unexpected deaths has risen sharply.

An unexpected death is classed as one where the cause could not be anticipated. It can be suicide, natural causes, a physical illness or an accident and includes anyone who has been treated by the trust in the six months before their death.

Ms Berger was one of a number of MPs to raise the findings of the programme in the House of Commons today. She said: “Frankly it was shocking and disgusting and I am ashamed to live in a country where in the past year there has been over a thousand more unexpected deaths under the care of our mental health trusts. It is not a reflection of a country that cares equally about mental health as it does about physical health and in spite of what the secretary of state just told us, the money he talks about is not getting to where it is intended.

“What is he actually going to do to ensure that no person in our country, not one single person, should lose their life because they have a mental health condition, and they are not being treated properly,”she added.

Mr Hunt agreed that “a huge amount needed to be done” to improve mental health provision, but said they were committing money, claiming Britain was becoming a “global” leader in mental health provision.

  • Give him a chance, he's only just back from meeting Private Health Care Companies in the USA!

    philos

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • Not to worry, Jeremy is in the USA, talking to private health care providers tiny.cc slash jj71iy Illness and disabilities are guarranteed revenue streams and the Tory party intend to make sure those revenue streams are turned into profits. I see Branson is busy buying up private health care companies, can't think why, can you?

    Catseye

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • At least with all the much needed national shaming of NSFT, one hopes that this will drive an improvement in services. We can only hope!

    Edith

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

  • He will deny all knowledge of the crisis, blame somebody else and say that the NHS is getting more money than ever and is safe in Tory hands. Yes folks, you voted for him.

    Davidbrian552

    Tuesday, February 7, 2017

