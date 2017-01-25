Overcast

Healthcare trust apologises after All Hallows Hospital rated as inadequate

25 January, 2017 - 10:57
All Hallows Hospital Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2011

Managers at All Hallows Healthcare Trust have apologised to patients after inspectors found the hospital services it provides were inadequate.

Comment

A report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), published today, found that improvements at the All Hallows Hospital in Ditchingham were needed against two criteria, which look at whether the service is effective and caring.

Three further areas - is the service safe, responsive and well-led - were rated as inadequate.

It comes after the 30-bed unit was also rated as inadequate in October.

Howard Green, Chief Executive at All Hallows Healthcare Trust, said: “We fully accept the CQC’s report and apologise unreservedly to all of our patients, Friends, volunteers, and supporters for failing to live up to their expectations of us.

“Although the CQC have not found any case of a patient that suffered harm, the poor quality of our documentation and quality controls increased the risk that this could have happened. Since we received the report in October, we have been taking action to address these areas and are absolutely confident that our governance frameworks, systems, processes and written records have all been improved.”

The CQC report found some examples of good practice saying: “People told us that staff treated them with kindness and compassion. We observed care staff showing concern for people’s wellbeing and taking practical action to relieve any distress.”

However, the report also highlighted areas where improvements were needed, including strengthening its governance framework, systems and written documentation. As a result, a series of changes have already been put in place, including:

• Setting up a Clinical Development Team to drive continuous improvement

• Revising care documentation and risk assessment processes

• Improving standards of day-to-day record keeping and checking

• Strengthening the way training and supervision records are monitored

• Carrying out a comprehensive root cause analysis of what went wrong to help ensure it does not happen again.

South Norfolk MP Richard Bacon said: “Everyone at All Hallows is aware of the seriousness of the situation. Administrative mistakes have been made and these do impact upon the CQC’s assessment of everything that All Hallows does.

“I am confident that the hospital will continue with its outstanding work and remain a beacon of healing and peace of which we can be proud”.

