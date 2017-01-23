Heavily-build man in an anorak seen ‘acting indecently’ beside the River Deben in Melton

The exposure was reported to have happened near the River Deben in Melton Archant

A heavily-built man in an anorak and beanie hat is alleged to have “acted indecently” in view of a woman walking along a Suffolk riverside footpath.

The man, who is described as white, clean shaven and under 40 years old, was in the Dock Lane area of Melton, near Woodbridge, when he reportedly exposed himself to the woman, at around 11.15am on Friday.

He is reported to have been wearing a dark anorak and green hat.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen someone matching this description in the area at the time stated, or who may have information to assist the investigation,” a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information about the indecent exposure is asked to contact the Incident and Crime Management Hub at Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference 13467/17.