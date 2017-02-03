Partly Cloudy

Heavily convicted Ipswich shoplifter stole from Co-ops and pinched bike from Tesco Express

08:09 03 February 2017

Tesco Express in Norwich Road

Tesco Express in Norwich Road

Archant

An Ipswich shoplifter with more than 100 convictions to his name has been given a conditional discharge after targeting three Ipswich Co-ops and pinching a bicycle.

Comment

Dante Hall, of Bulstrode Road, pleaded guilty before Ipswich magistrates to theft and taking a bicycle without consent.

The thefts occurred at Co-ops in Handford Road, Austin Street, and Hawthorn Drive between October 16 and 26.

Among the items stolen were meat valued at £13, washing liquid and conditioner totalling £37.64, and coffee and chicken totalling £58.49.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said on September 19 Hall also stole a bike from outside Tesco Express in Norwich Road.

Mrs Harper said Hall, 29, had 102 previous convictions, 67 of which were for theft.

Dino Barricella, representing Hall, said his client had a chronic drug addiction at the time of the offences, but was now drug-free.

Hall was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a total of £159.13 in compensation and costs.

Colchester man charged with attempted car-jacking and burglaries in Capel St Mary and Bentley

08:43 Colin Adwent
The Police Investigation Centre at Martlesham Heath HQ.

A man has been charged with six offences in Bentley and Capel St Mary including burglary, an attempted car jacking, and having a meat cleaver in a public place.

Warning over door-to-door salesmen selling poor quality fish in Ipswich and Felixstowe

31 minutes ago Colin Adwent
Warning over dodgy fish salesmen

Dodgy fish sellers and rogue solar panel salesmen have been preying on homes in Suffolk, trading standards officers have warned.

RSPB demands action on illegal killing of raptors in East Anglia

08:58 John Grant
A male hen harrier

Nature conservationists are today demanding an urgent Government crackdown on wildlife crime as a new report revealed illegal persecution of birds of prey is continuing in East Anglia.

Eden-Rose Coppice Trust’s Brickmakers’ Wood project to feature on Big Dreams, Small Spaces tonight

08:57 Gemma Mitchell
Jo and Rob with Monty Don. Photographer: Lion TV

The work of a small charity with a ‘Big Dream’ to transform unkempt woodland in Ipswich into a haven of tranquillity for people with life-limiting conditions is to feature on BBC television tonight.

Essex PCC Roger Hirst says he is ‘doing his best’ to keep the county’s police chief

2 minutes ago Michael Steward
Essex PCC Roger Hirst speaking at a public meeting in Saffron Walden on Thursday night

The police and crime commissioner (PCC) for Essex says he will do his best to keep Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh, who is being courted for the role as head of the Metropolitan Police.

New woodwork and light sensory areas unveiled at Little Learners Nursery in Ipswich

26 minutes ago Matt Stott
Ipswich mayor Roger Fern attends reopening of Little Learners Nursery in Ipswich following a refurbishment. Pic: Bows and Arrows Group.

An Ipswich nursery, which has earned an Outstanding rating from Ofsted, marked its official reopening following a refurbishment with an open event for families.

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals agree to merge services but promise to keep some departments at both sites

07:45 Matt Reason
Colchester Hospital. Credit: Gregg Brown.

Colchester and Ipswich hospitals could be set to merge, as the two NHS trusts explore options for a long term partnership in a bid to improve care for patients at both hospitals.

