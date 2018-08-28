Partly Cloudy

Man fined for role in ‘despicable con’ to fleece widow out of £40k life savings

PUBLISHED: 13:10 31 October 2018 | UPDATED: 13:10 31 October 2018

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man jailed for his part in a “despicable con” which fleeced a 75-year-old Ipswich widow of her life savings has been ordered to pay her £4,675.

Helal Uddin, 49, of Bow Road, East London, had denied possessing criminal property but was found guilty after a trial earlier this year and was jailed for 12 months.

On Wednesday Uddin was back in the dock at Ipswich Crown Court for a confiscation hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Daniel Taylor, prosecuting, said Uddin’s benefit from his offending was £4,675 and he had assets to that value.

Judge Emma Peters made a confiscation order in the sum of £4,675 to be paid as compensation to the victim.

Jailing Uddin in March Judge David Goodin said it was difficult to imagine a more “despicable and mean-spirited” offence.

Judge Goodin acknowledged Uddin had not planned the “detestable” fraud – but said he had provided “oxygen” for it.

Uddin had allowed his bank account to be used to launder £4,675 that an unidentified criminal, pretending to be a detective, had conned from the victim by claiming to be investigating fraud on her bank accounts.

The court heard more than £40,000 was taken after she was persuaded to cash in ISAs and leave money in a car park.

The victim’s son told the court the crime had changed his mother, who was once “friendly and outgoing” but had become “wary” and reluctant to trust people.

“Her physical and mental health appears to be going downhill,” he said.

Judge Goodin said the crime had “shattered” 75 years of trust and confidence, leaving the victim a “nervous, frightened shell”.

Uddin denied acting fraudulently, claiming a man he knew as Hussain had offered to help him get a loan to fund his daughter’s wedding.

Jim Olphert, defending Uddin, said he had stuck to that account but now felt “deep remorse” for what had happened to the victim.

He had brought £1,000 cash to court as a show of his willingness to pay compensation.

Mr Olphert said Uddin had a “troubled” time after the breakdown of his marriage left him sleeping on a sofa at his mother’s house. He was unable to work due to illness.

After being jailed for 12 months, Uddin apologised to the victim’s family through a translator.

